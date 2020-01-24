Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Meade County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Daviess County, 7:15 p.m.
Caldwell County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Butler County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 7:45 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Owensboro at Daviess County, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.
Butler County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Evansville Bosse at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Meade County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
High school bowling
Regional Tournament at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green
Men’s college basketball
Brescia at Point Park, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Brescia at Carlow, 4:30 p.m.
On television
Biathlon
IBU World Cup: Women’s 15km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped), NBCSN, 1 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Kent State at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Yale at Brown, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Wright State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Utah at California, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
Arizona State at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Oregon State at Oregon, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.
LSU at Florida, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
College wrestling
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACC, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Figure skating
U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, Greensboro, N.C., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate, Greensboro, N.C., NBC, 7 p.m.
European Championships: Ladies Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 1:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, Palm Beach, Fla., Golf, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, San Diego, Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Golf, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
High school basketball (Boys)
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.), Las Vegas, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, Paris, NBA, 2 p.m.
LA Clippers at Miami, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Club América at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; noon.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
X Games
X Games Aspen 2020: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Aspen, Colo., ESPN, 9:35 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
