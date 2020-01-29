Local sports
Men’s college basketball
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, 8 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Northwestern at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACC, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Duquesne, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Temple at Connecticut, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Central Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, ACC, 8 p.m.
San Diego State at New Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Washington State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Richmond at Massachusetts, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA
Detroit at Brooklyn, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at Washington, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham, NBCSN, 1:40 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Edinburg, Texas, FS2, 4:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Edinburg, Texas, FS2, 7 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2:30 a.m.
The Australian Open: Men’s Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Doubles Match, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Women’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, WLME-FM 102.7, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.