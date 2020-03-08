Local sports
Girls’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, 3 p.m.
On television
AHL hockey
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, NHL, 2 p.m.
Auto racing
FIM MotoGP: The Qatar Grand Prix: Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Fanshield 500, Phoenix, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
College baseball
Lipscomb at Alabama, SEC, 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia, ACC, 2 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Memphis at Houston, CBS, 11 a.m.
Patriot League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Maryland, Fox, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, noon.
Big South Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, noon.
Patriot League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, St. Louis, CBS, 1:10 p.m.
Atlantic Sun Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Tulane, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, BTN, 6 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Dayton, Ohio, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, FS1, 5 p.m.
American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
California at UCLA, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Big Ten Tournament: Notre Dame at Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Game 3 (if necessary), FS2, 6 p.m.
College softball
Auburn at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
College wrestling
Big Ten Championship Tournament: From New Brunswick, N.J., BTN, 2:30 p.m.
ACC Championship Tournament: From Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.
Cycling
UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 1, 95 miles, Plaisir, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.. (Monday)
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha, Qatar, Golf, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill, Fla., Golf, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill, Fla., NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach, Calif., Golf, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB, noon.
Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB, 3 p.m.
NBA
LA Lakers at LA Clippers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, NBA, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, NBA, 8 p.m.
NBAGL
Lakeland at Delaware, NBA, 1 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: The Bad Boy Mowdown, Little Rock, Ark. (taped), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Rugby
IRL: Scotland vs. France, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, Edinburgh, Scotland (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.
MLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory D.C., CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Super-G, Kvitfjell, Norway (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men’s)
Serie A: Brescia at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bayern Munich, FS2, 9:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. FSV Mainz, FS2, 11:50 a.m.
MLS: Nashville SC at Portland, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLS: Philadelphia Union at LA FC, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Harrison, N.J., ESPN, 4 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Final, Tennis, 9 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Final, Tennis, 5:30 p.m.
XFL
St. Louis at D.C., FS1, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, ESPN, 8 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Fanshield 500, Phoenix, WBKR-FM 92.5, 2:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.
