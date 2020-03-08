Local sports

3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter:

• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, 3 p.m.

On television

AHL hockey

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, NHL, 2 p.m.

Auto racing

FIM MotoGP: The Qatar Grand Prix: Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: The Fanshield 500, Phoenix, Fox, 2:30 p.m.

College baseball

Lipscomb at Alabama, SEC, 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia, ACC, 2 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Memphis at Houston, CBS, 11 a.m.

Patriot League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Maryland, Fox, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, noon.

Big South Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, noon.

Patriot League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, St. Louis, CBS, 1:10 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Tulane, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, CBS, 3:20 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, BTN, 6 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Dayton, Ohio, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C., ESPN2, 1 p.m.

American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, FS1, 5 p.m.

American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Chicago, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

California at UCLA, PAC 12, 3 p.m.

College hockey (Men’s)

Big Ten Tournament: Notre Dame at Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Game 3 (if necessary), FS2, 6 p.m.

College softball

Auburn at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, SEC, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.

College wrestling

Big Ten Championship Tournament: From New Brunswick, N.J., BTN, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Championship Tournament: From Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.

Cycling

UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 1, 95 miles, Plaisir, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.. (Monday)

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha, Qatar, Golf, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill, Fla., Golf, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill, Fla., NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach, Calif., Golf, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLB, noon.

Spring Training: Seattle vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLB, 3 p.m.

NBA

LA Lakers at LA Clippers, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, NBA, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, NBA, 8 p.m.

NBAGL

Lakeland at Delaware, NBA, 1 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Rodeo

PBR: The Bad Boy Mowdown, Little Rock, Ark. (taped), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rugby

IRL: Scotland vs. France, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, Edinburgh, Scotland (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.

MLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory D.C., CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Super-G, Kvitfjell, Norway (taped), NBCSN, midnight.

Soccer (Men’s)

Serie A: Brescia at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 6:25 a.m.

Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bayern Munich, FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. FSV Mainz, FS2, 11:50 a.m.

MLS: Nashville SC at Portland, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLS: Philadelphia Union at LA FC, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women’s)

SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Harrison, N.J., ESPN, 4 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Final, Tennis, 9 a.m.

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Final, Tennis, 5:30 p.m.

XFL

St. Louis at D.C., FS1, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, ESPN, 8 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series: The Fanshield 500, Phoenix, WBKR-FM 92.5, 2:30 p.m.

• Championship game: Owensboro Catholic vs. Muhlenberg County, WLME-FM 102.7, 3 p.m.

