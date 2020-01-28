Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Christian County at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.
Meade County at Whitesville Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Central Hardin at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Butler County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
McLean County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
High school swimming
Ohio County at Glasgow/Barren County
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic (Healthpark), 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Villanova at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Florida State at Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SMU at Cincinnati, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, ACC, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers, BTN, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Utah State at Wyoming, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Iowa State at Baylor, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Miami, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Ottawa at Buffalo, NHL, 6 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Tennis, 6 p.m.; ESPN2, 8 p.m.; 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
