Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Christian County at Owensboro Catholic, 6 p.m.

Meade County at Whitesville Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Central Hardin at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.

Butler County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

McLean County at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.

Muhlenberg County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming

Ohio County at Glasgow/Barren County

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic (Healthpark), 6 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Villanova at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, ACC, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, BTN, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Wyoming, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Iowa State at Baylor, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Miami, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Buffalo, NHL, 6 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; (taped), ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Tennis, 6 p.m.; ESPN2, 8 p.m.; 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

