Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro at Evansville Bosse, 7:30 p.m.
Frederick Fraize at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at South Warren, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Frederick Fraize at Hancock County, 6 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Graves County at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado (Men’s Featherweight) Shreveport, La., Showtime, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Harvard at Pennsylvania, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Akron at Kent State, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Southern California at Arizona State, PAC 12, noon.
Baylor at Texas, FS1, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS2, 6 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Arkansas at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, PAC 12, 9 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Notre Dame at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Duke at North Carolina, ACC, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.
Curling (Women’s)
U.S. vs. Italy (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 2 a.m.; 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Second Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
Dallas at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Schalke at Hertha Berlin, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.; ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Girl’s & Boy’s Singles Championships, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 6:15 p.m.
The Australian Open: Women’s Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia, Tennis, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
