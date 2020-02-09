Local sports
Pro basketball
Owensboro at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., Fox, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 2 p.m.
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 4 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio, Fox, 4 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Cincinnati at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Butler at Marquette, FS1, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, CBS, noon.
Evansville at Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
George Mason at Massachusetts, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Wichita State at Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, ACC, 5 p.m.
Washington at Washington State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Virginia at Florida State, ACC, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, BTN, 11 a.m.
Temple at Florida State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN, noon.
Georgia at Florida, SEC, noon.
Duke at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, FS2, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon State, PAC 12, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, SEC, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, ESPn2, 3 p.m.
Arizona State at Oregon, PAC 12, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SEC, 4 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Ohio State at Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.
College softball
Kajikawa Classic: Kansas vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 10 a.m.
College wrestling
Penn State at Minnesota, BTN, 1 p.m.
Figure skating
Four Continents Championship: Men’s and Women’s Free Competition, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBC, 3 p.m.
Four Continents Championship: Men’s Free Skate, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, noon.
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., CBS, 2 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Oklahoma City, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, NBA, 6 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Detroit, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo
PBR: Iron Cowboy, Los Angeles (taped), CBS, 11 a.m.
Rugby
Six Nations: France vs. Italy, Round 2 (taped), NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
MLR: Seattle at San Diego, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
MLR: Toronto at Austin, FS2, 7 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: Freestyle World Cup, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Super-G, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), NBCSN, midnight.
Soccer (Men’s)
Serie A: Lece at Napoli, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich, FS2, 11 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. United States, Final, Carson, Calif., FS2, 5 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP Finals, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
USTA: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland Singles Final, Tennis, noon.
USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas Singles Final, Tennis, 2 p.m.
ATP: The Córdoba Open, Singles Final, Córdoba, Argentina, Tennis, 3 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m. (Monday);
XFL
Tampa Bay at NY Guardians, Fox, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, ESPN, 4 p.m.
