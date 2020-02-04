Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Breckinridge County at Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Madisonville North Hopkins, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Logan County at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Whitesville Trinity at Apollo, 6 p.m.
Daviess County at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Asbury at Brescia, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Asbury at Brescia, 5:30 p.m.
On television
CHL hockey
Mountfield HK vs. Frölunda Goteborg, Final, Hradec Králové, Czechia, NHL, 11:30 a.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ACC, 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Duke at Boston College, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Colorado State at Fresno State, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at New Orleans, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL
Chicago at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Mexico, FS2, 5:20 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 p.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, Tennis, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Mississippi State at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 8 p.m.
