Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
Apollo at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.
Butler County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
High school archery
Apollo at Muhlenberg (County) Mustang Roundup
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Brescia at Ohio Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Pro basketball
Indianapolis at Owensboro, 8 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
College of Charleston at James Madison, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, Stadium on Facebook, 6 p.m.
South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Brigham Young, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Oregon at California, PAC 12, 8 p.m.
Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
California-Santa Barbara at California State-Northridge, ESPN, 10 p.m.
Oregon State at Stanford, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACC, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 2 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 5:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, Golf, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBA
Golden State at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.
Utah at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2:30 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
