Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

McLean County at Hopkins County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

Apollo at Ohio County, 7:30 p.m.

Butler County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.

High school archery

Apollo at Muhlenberg (County) Mustang Roundup

Men’s college basketball

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Brescia at Ohio Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Pro basketball

Indianapolis at Owensboro, 8 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

College of Charleston at James Madison, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, Stadium on Facebook, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Brigham Young, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Oregon at California, PAC 12, 8 p.m.

Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

California-Santa Barbara at California State-Northridge, ESPN, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford, PAC 12, 10 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACC, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.

College gymnastics (Women’s)

Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 2 a.m.

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 5:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, Golf, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf, 2 p.m.

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA

Golden State at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.

Utah at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 2:30 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.

