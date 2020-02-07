Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Apollo, 7:15 p.m.
Trigg County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at McLean County, 7:45 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Owensboro at Apollo, 5:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County, 5:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg County at McLean County, 6 p.m.
High school bowling
State Tournament at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville
High school swimming
Regional Swim Meet at Healthpark, 11 a.m.
High school wrestling
2nd Region Tournament at Whitesville Trinity, 7 p.m.
Pro basketball
Tri-State at Owensboro, 8 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, Qualifying, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 5 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Kent State at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Niagara at Manhattan, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, FS1, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Central Michigan at Buffalo, ESPNu, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Marquette at Seton Hall, FS2, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon. PAC 12, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, PAC 12, 10 p.m.
College gymnastics (Women’s)
Kentucky at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.
College hockey (Men’s)
Wisconsin at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
College lacrosse (Men’s)
Colgate at Syracuse, ACC, 3 p.m.
College softball
Kajikawa Classic: Northwestern vs. Utah, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 11 a.m.
Kajikawa Classic: Kansas vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 1:30 p.m.
Kajikawa Classic: Portland State vs. Arizona State, Tempe, Ariz., PAC 12, 4:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
Figure skating
Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
Four Continents Championships: Free Dance, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Four Continents Championships: Men’s Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, 2 p.m.
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Third Round, Victoria, Australia, Golf, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
Toronto at Indiana, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Dallas, NHL, 7:30 p.m.
Skiing/Snowboarding
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, Deer Valley Resort, Utah, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Women’s)
COCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Carson, Calif., FS1, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, Tennis, 5 a.m.
The Match For Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, Charity Exhibition Match, Cape Town, South Africa, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland, Tennis, 4 p.m.
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, Tennis, 4 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
