Kentucky coach John Calipari tried to end the speculation on Shaedon Sharpe on Monday morning.
Sharpe will not play basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, the UK coach announced on social media, looking to stop the fervor over whether the 18-year-old budding star would be on the floor with this year’s team.
“After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season,” Calipari said on Twitter. “He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”
Sharpe — a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Ontario — was the No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2022 class before deciding to leave high school early and enroll in classes at UK for the current semester.
He joined the team last month and has been practicing with the Wildcats for the past few weeks.
The original plan was for Sharpe — considered a high-level scorer nationally in high school basketball — to be a practice player only this season at UK while working on his game and his strength and conditioning in preparation for his college debut in the 2022-23 season.
Instead, both Calipari and Sharpe’s camp did not rule out a possible playing debut this winter, and the speculation around that scenario intensified when it was revealed that Sharpe might be eligible to enter this year’s NBA Draft.
Various injuries to UK backcourt players, and some of what Calipari said himself, helped lend more fervor to the ‘would Sharpe play?’ chatter that was taking over segments of BBN even while this team has emerged as one of the best in the country.
Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas talked with reporters Monday morning as part of UK’s regularly scheduled press conference when Calipari’s tweet regarding Sharpe’s playing status was posted.
“This was always kind of the plan for him to just practice — kind of take this year to just practice and develop his body and get ready for next year,” Lucas said. “But when you get here, you get around the team and stuff, you get excited, and you want to play in the game.
“It started to get a lot of noise and stuff, so he was just ready — and Shaedon and his family were ready — to move forward and focus on what’s the next step. Him knowing he’s not going to play and just continuing to develop and continue to grow his game and grow his body and get ready for the following year.”
Lucas said Sharpe can still be a valuable member of this season’s team — one with realistic national championship goals — even though he won’t be playing in actual games for the Wildcats.
“I mean, he’s a high level practice guy,” the UK assistant said with a laugh. “You’re not going to run into too many practice guys like that. … You’ve got to guard him. He’s coming at you. He’s becoming aggressive. He’s getting more comfortable in practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.