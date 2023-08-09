There was a bit of historical schedule news for Kentucky basketball on Tuesday.
The Wildcats and North Carolina will tangle in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. UK and the Tar Heels will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-Ohio State game, which is slated for 2 p.m. CT.
The games are live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. The quartet owns a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight) and North Carolina (six) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history.
While all three are angling for another national championship trophy, another banner to hang from the rafters, the immediate desire for those winning amenities is greatest in Lexington.
That is certainly a regional point of view, and it is very real for BBN.
Here is something else that has been very real for Kentucky basketball. Calipari’s program has one NCAA Tournament win since 2019. Since then it has had a loss to a No. 15 seed, backed up this year with a single victory on the first weekend.
That is certainly why the two assistant coaches that Calipari have generated so much curiosity about what they bring to the revamped coaching staff at UK.
Calipari hired John Welch and Chuck Martin during the summer, and they seemed to have some impact with the way UK looked in its GLOBL JAM games in Toronto. Welch is a longtime NBA assistant who is considered a guru with player workouts, putting in a game plan and making it work. Martin is a former Division I head coach who also worked on staffs at Memphis, Indiana, South Carolina and Oregon.
Martin was with Calipari at Memphis when the program played for a national championship.
Being one of the teams in the Final Four is nearly a ‘must’ destination for this UK team, considering its talent, potential, and the boiling pot that the fan base has become in the last few years toward Calipari.
More from this section
By getting Welch and Martin to Lexington, Calipari may be going back to a basic building point for coaches as they work their way up the various food chains of upper level college athletics.
Maybe you’re a coach who can recruit, connect with players and families, can motivate those upper-level players once they get on your team, but you’ve got a few deficiencies as a head man.
Maybe doing all that game stuff, all those Xs and Os, all that prepping and planning for the hundreds of scenarios, isn’t your strongest suit as the well-paid head coach of a top-level basketball program, let’s just say.
The well-paid head coach should go searching for other assistant coaches who are better versed in the areas that he is not, and hire them, especially if funds available are no object.
The fact both Welch and Martin are veteran assistant coaches who understand their roles is important for how much support and advice they can give, and how much Calipari will be willing to listen to and distill all of it.
Calipari likes familiarity and that leads to him trusting his guys. Martin gets big-time checks in those boxes.
There’s plenty of recruiting help with the assistants Calipari already had _ Bruiser Flint, Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman have been good on the recruiting hustle. One area where Calipari excels still is getting a good number of the recruits UK goes after landed in Lexington.
The long-held complaint about Calipari is that he needs help with game planning on the offensive end of the floor. Player development has also been a concern.
Calipari at least acknowledged those areas with these hires.
ENDING
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.