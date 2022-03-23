Trying to calm rankled fans continued into early this week from the University of Kentucky’s stunning end to the men’s basketball season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
UK coach John Calipari did a taped final radio show of the season on Monday, not taking live calls but instead answering questions from a social media mailbag. Calipari and the staff were in the northeast recruiting over the weekend and into this week.
The entire UK staff was in New Jersey on Sunday to see DJ Wagner, the long-time No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class and son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner, who was Calipari’s first major recruit as the head coach at Memphis more than 20 years ago.
Most in BBN thought that UK would be getting ready this week for a Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament East Region in Philadelphia. That would’ve been after UK advanced through the first two rounds of the tournament in its first-weekend pod in Indianapolis.
Many in the UK fan base instead were still venting and asking questions over the weekend about how Saint Peter’s, a small school from Jersey City, N.J., became the 10th team in NCAA Tournament history to pull off the 15th seed over the No. 2 seed upset.
Saint Peter’s also beat Murray State in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s will be playing roughly 100 miles from its campus in Philadelphia this weekend.
Calipari took to Twitter on Saturday to write a letter to the fans, telling them how disappointed he and the team were in their early exit from the tournament, and telling them he understood their frustration.
He carried that theme over to the Monday radio show.
“We’re all grieving. Shock, bewildered, anger, despair, this is all part of grieving,” Calipari said. “My concern is not only for the fans, but these young people (players). Ending the way it ended. Devastating. It’s not going to take away the joy I had coaching these guys.”
One player for sure returning to be coached again by Calipari is Daimion Collins, who said on Monday he would be back with the Wildcats for a sophomore season.
Calipari thought Collins can be a “cornerstone” of next year’s team if he gets stronger and develops more guard skills.
Shaedon Sharpe was a player who had drawn considerable attention when he arrived at UK, but didn’t play at all this season, and would be considered a top newcomer in college basketball in 2022-23 if he returns. Sharpe is also thought to be a top 10 NBA Draft prospect, and several draft analysts think he will go pro.
“We sat down and talked to him, his parents. I think he’s going to explore, but he’s got to make a decision of ‘Do I want this right now? Am I ready for this right now?’ ” Calipari said Monday. “I hope I get a chance to coach him in real games. He’s a super talent.”
This was a major change of tone for Calipari on the Sharpe subject from during the season.
There are so many questions for this UK program to answer in this offseason — those concerning personnel, who will and won’t return, who could be added from the transfer portal who could help the team?
It was interesting that Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart came on Calipari’s show for the closing segment.
“We have a responsibility to the tradition, the rich tradition, the history of this program to make sure that we make runs in March,” Barnhart said. “Our fans deserve that. I am deeply disappointed as they are, that we didn’t have a chance to experience that this year.
“(Kentucky) celebrates championship-level performance. We need to return that.”
