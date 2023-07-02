John Calipari knew the talk that was going on in BBN, or at least he probably heard about it. Many people with a medium to strong interest in the Kentucky basketball team were freaking out a little bit just about a month ago.
That’s because it looked like Calipari might try to play with seven basketball players for the 2023-24 season. Like, seven players total.
There was movement by Kentucky concerning the transfer portal, but it didn’t get any of the three major targets it was after.
Calipari and the UK staff picked up bits and pieces that filled out the roster. Those guys joined the five who made up the top rated freshman class in the country and two returnees _ Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and Robert Dillingham in that top recruiting class, and sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.
Antonio Reeves coming back to Lexington was much needed because he was an experienced outside shooting threat who was the SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Tre Mitchell from West Virginia was a late transfer who could prove valuable.
When Calipari spoke to the media in Lexington on the last day of June, and for the first time since UK’s season ended March 19 in the NCAA Tournament round of 32, his overall attitude seemed to be ‘What, me worry?’
“We were always in a strong position,” Calipari said. “I was never panicked about anything.”
Well, not many in BBN on that confidence ride with Calipari.
“Where we are, I’m happy about,” Calipari said. “The best teams I’ve coached had really good young players and some veterans. Those veterans sometimes were sophomores and juniors. Right now Antonio doesn’t look like the same guy. You know why? There’s no anxiety. He knows what this is. He walks in now he talks more. He’s just playing.”
More from this section
A couple of reasons for the slow progress in getting this roster done, according to Calipari, dealt with how transfers viewed UK’s personnel situation.
Having guys jump in late for NBA Draft consideration was a factor, because one of them could return to UK. Having the No. 1 freshman class in the country, with perhaps four of them projected as NBA lottery picks, also affected how transfers viewed their chances to play at Kentucky.
A totally completed roster by the Fourth of July has been a bit of a relic some summers of Calipari’s tenure at UK. He thinks there could be 10 more transfers make news, and maybe in August, across college basketball.
One team that advanced far in this NCAA Tournament had some late signees.
“There are teams right now that may change in August,” Calipari said. “We waited for Jamal (Murray). We waited for different guys and got them later. It’s all played out.”
Getting Mitchell from West Virginia last week was a bit of a gift.
“What happened with Tre was fate,” Calipari said. “If Huggs doesn’t have an issue. That kid loved Bob Huggins. He wasn’t leaving. If it wasn’t him it probably would’ve been somebody else.”
That must be how it goes when your outlook is ‘What, me worry?”
