John Calipari has often times been at his best meshing egos and playing abilities with teams that had high-level talent.
Calipari proved to be an expert in some ways with that work in his early days as head basketball coach at Kentucky. That work must have been continuous with the number of top players, and top egos, that had to be assured, reassured and cajoled.
This UK team has the ingredients be one of his best, considering the talent level of the freshman class. That collection of talent could also make managing this group of guys one of Calipari’s biggest challenges.
Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner make up a freshman class that harkens back to the early part of Calipari now 14 years at Kentucky.
There are some constants with this group that have already helped in the very early stages of building this team.
They all seem to be competitors. Observers in Lexington can already see that this group of freshmen have an edge. They are tough. They all are bent on winning. They are not afraid to play hard, taking the game to their opponents, which in the case was 10 practices ahead of the four-game tournament.
“We have a great bond,” said Wagner, who will likely be starting point guard for UK. “We’re all happy to be here. We definitely all talked before we came here. In a way it’s like a brotherhood. We’re all confident in each other as players. It takes a lot of hard work to be here.”
Wheat called his group “hoopers” during a week of player media sessions in Lexington.
There’s been a lot to criticize with Calipari in the last few years. Coaching moves in-game have not been at the top of the can do list for Calipari for at least the last few years — probably longer.
Calipari’s development and retention of players who clearly could’ve benefitted from another year at UK have also been called into question over the last three years.
Counting the COVID year (2020-21) when Kentucky won a historically bad nine games, the program hasn’t exactly been on a roll with postseason success in the last two seasons.
There are a couple of things where Calipari still clearly excels as Kentucky gets ready to face experienced international competition in the GLOBL Jam event in Toronto. The Wildcats are on the ground in Canada, practicing and getting ready for their first game Wednesday against Germany at 12:30 p.m. CT.
With the top-rated freshman class in the country among those in Toronto for Kentucky, it’s pretty clear Calipari can still recruit at a strong level.
Bradshaw, Dillingham, Edwards, Sheppard, and Wagner all became teammates, they and their families-connections have to think Calipari could get the job done. They believe at least that Calipari can help position them with their NBA Draft futures.
Calipari getting the guys to Lexington, and from most reports working hard right from their first interactions together, is clearly a bright beginning for this project.
The work is just starting for Calipari, from molding them into a cohesive unit that can play at the top level of college basketball, and keeping them moving forward through a long winter where there will be some adversity, to perhaps some major rewards.
