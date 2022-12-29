COLUMBIA, Missouri — Prior to the season, fans pointed to Dec. 28 as the day Kentucky would begin its quest for an historic 50th Southeastern Conference title with the league opener at Missouri. And why not? UK was preseason No. 4 and picked to win the SEC.
That was then, this is now.
Kentucky’s exceptionally poor play was on display again Wednesday during an 89-75 loss to the upstart Tigers. It was UK’s second worst league opening loss since 1965 and continues a disturbing trend as the Wildcats are just 43-28 in its last 71 games, barely a 60% win rate.
As for this season specifically, the loss drops Kentucky to 8-4 with key non-conference losses to Michigan State, Gonzaga and UCLA and now 0-1 in the SEC. They have zero wins against Quadrant 1 teams, a key tool for NCAA Tournament seeding.
After the game, coach John Calipari hinted at more lineup changes.
“I think we’ve got great players, but they’re not playing great,” Calipari said “Guys in these games are not performing and it’s your job to perform. You get the minutes, you have to go do it. If you have a job to do, you have to do it.”
Calipari didn’t call out names, but some are obvious. Jacob Toppin played 13 minutes with zero points and three turnovers. Freshman Chris Livingston played 12 minutes with two points on 1-of-5 shooting with two turnovers. Antonio Reeves, a 3-point specialist, missed all three tries.
Oscar Tshiebwe, who led UK with 23 points and 19 rebounds, said team chemistry is not where it needs to be.
“There has got to be some internal leadership,” Calipari said. “They have to be empowered and right now they’re settling in on their own stuff. We don’t have the trust and the execution that we need.”
Missouri, for its part, improves to 12-1 with back-to-back blowout victories over ranked teams — a 93-71 rout of No. 16 Illinois and tonight’s wire-to-wire rout of Kentucky.
More from this section
Despite Calipari saying all season that he wants to play an up-tempo style, it was Missouri that controlled the game from the opening tip, jumping out to an 8-3 lead. Once the Tigers pushed it to double figures, it remained there for the majority of the first half.
Missouri built a 42-30 halftime lead by shooting 48% while Kentucky made only 40% on 12-of-30 from the field. That number was dragged down by just 17% from 3-point range on 2-of-12.
Kentucky needed a fast start in the second half, but instead was dreadful. Missouri scored the first five points for a 47-30 lead.
The Wildcats did manage one final push, using a 7-0 run over 2:14 to cut the lead to just seven points at 54-47 with about 10 minutes to play. But Missouri scored seven unanswered points for a 61-47 advantage. Game over.
“Turnover, 3. Turnover, 3,” Calipari said. “The other part is just fight. Are you willing to fight for what you want? When a team plays that well you have to fight back.”
Before it was over, Kentucky would endure its largest deficit of the season as Missouri built an 81-61 lead with 5:25 to play.
For the game, senior Kobe Brown had 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting to go with a team high six rebounds. D’Moi Hodge added 15 points and DeAndre Gholston and Sean East each had 12. The Tigers made 10 3-point baskets.
Missouri entered the game averaging 88.8 points per game, fourth best in nation. They scored 89 against Kentucky. Defensively, the Tigers ranked 304th in the nation, allowing 75 points per contest, which is what Kentucky scored.
After Tshiebwe , Kentucky got 19 points from Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 to go with eight assists.
Kentucky returns to action on New Year’s Eve against Louisville and then returns to SEC play when LSU visits Lexington on Jan. 3. A key road trip follows Jan. 7 when Kentucky visits No. 8 Alabama.
