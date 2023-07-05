John Calipari has often claimed to have plenty of answers to fix the various woes of college basketball. He’s also willing to share his ideas to those who will listen.
That’s how it went last Friday when Calipari met with the media for the first time since UK lost to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament on March 19.
Fixing the transfer portal is the most pressing need facing college athletics today, Calipari said, but it took a little prompting after a question was asked about how to fix things.
“When I call the dog he goes the other way,” Calipari said. “When I talk to my wife she says ‘I can’t hear what you’re saying.’ Do you really want to hear what I’m saying?”
Then, Calipari began saying things. He had been part of a group led by UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart that went to Washington DC to meet with Kentucky’s congressional delegation and others about getting NIL under some kind of control.
“The first thing that we can solve easily is the transfer portal,” Calipari said. “It used to be you had five years to play four, go back to it. You got five years to play four. If you want to transfer without penalty you can once. If you get hurt, or transfer again, it goes on the end and you do it.”
An athlete wants to transfer a second time, or has a season-ending injury, or a mental health issue, you sit out a season before getting a fourth year.
“In high school they give you semesters, don’t they?,” Calipari asked. “Do they let you play at 23 in a high school game? You can’t. You’ve got guys playing at 26-27. I’m for the players. But this is about safety of an 18-19 year old.”
UK will have a lot of freshmen in that age category this season with the No. 1 freshman class in the country in Lexington now.
Calipari is ready to be finished with the extra season provided by the COVID athletic year in 2020-21, and those will run out now.
“A 28-year-old plays, he’s got two kids, a wife, he’s on his second marriage but he’s playing,” Calipari said. “We can’t do this, That’s not what this was.
“We can change that and eliminate 70% of our problems.”
Making Name, Image and Likeness more transparent would take care of a lot of issues.
“Don’t we have a clearing house for academics? Why don’t we have a clearing house for Name, Image and Likeness?” Calipari asked.
The UK coach thinks those involved with college athletics need to solve the problems of their sports themselves, the coaches, administrators and other officials. Calipari and others want as little government interference as possible.
“Anybody out there that’s a businessman listening to this, do you want government in your business?” Calipari asked. “Any of you want government in your business? No. We’re asking government to get in our business. So why don’t we solve this ourselves.”
