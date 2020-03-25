Ashton Hagans and John Calipari had texted back and forth during the time that the sophomore point guard took a little break from the Kentucky Wildcats.
The timing was a little off, considering there was a big game to play at Florida that would finish the regular season.
Hagans had not been at his best in the last handful of games to close out the regular season. Evidently he needed to work some things out.
Hagans didn’t go with the team to Florida. That was a hole in the lineup. Kentucky had another hole in the lineup when Immanuel Quickley fouled out with nine minutes left.
Somehow, the Wildcats survived, 71-70, with Keion Brooks, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey, Nate Sestina and Johnny Juzang playing their guts out in the second half.
When they all got back together in Lexington after that win, there was maybe the most defining moment of UK’s season — except nobody knew then it would also provide a bittersweet closing chapter of what was to come.
After 20 minutes of warmups, Calipari said to split the players up into first and second teams.
“I did it on purpose. I wanted to see how Ashton would respond and how the team would respond,” Calipari said. “He started turning his jersey — Ashton did — to the second team. And the guys on the first team, two or three of them said, ‘Whoa, whoa. Put your stuff on the first team.’
“I knew what was happening and I knew it was going to be one way or another. That showed Ashton, these guys really do love me. And that’s when the vibe started changing and when I said, ‘oh man, he’s going to be so responsible to his teammates.’ He would have played out of his mind. And, the team had come together, which is why I said the vibe was what it was and I wish this team could have played on.”
If everything had still been normal, UK would very likely have been getting ready for a Sweet 16 travel destination in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats would’ve carried first weekend momentum into a set of games that might have culminated in a showdown with Gonzaga in the West Region.
Instead, on March 24, Calipari was on a Zoom virtual media conference, sitting in his home office. His wife Ellen set up the office for the video conference so Calipari could talk with some 50 media members about the abrupt end of this college basketball season; what the future could hold for the Wildcats; how recruiting and other things could be changed in college basketball, and the NBA.
Calipari has put a lot of effort into painting this team as one that could’ve been there on the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, sports on all levels stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calipari wants the Big Blue populace to have warm feelings for this ball club, if for nothing else, than he wants this group to have some kind of legacy.
“This was really difficult because of the way the team came together and the vibe the team had,” Calipari said. “This was a vibe my best teams had. Things that happened down the end of the stretch, fate intervenes sometimes. Sometimes good, sometimes bad. How do you respond to it? This team and individuals on the team responded so positively that it was crazy. Our energy, our vibe, their togetherness.”
Calipari liked what he saw in the last couple of weeks, almost forgetting a meltdown loss to Tennessee in the finale at Rupp Arena with a stirring finish and upset win at Florida.
The coach told his staff he liked the look of the Wildcats as they got ready for the SEC Tournament.
“As we went to the tournament this was more like ‘let’s tighten everything up,’ ” Calipari said. “Let’s make sure our energy is high.”
But instead of getting ready to play more games, Calipari was left talking about washing hands, taking care of ourselves, then helping our neighbors as much as we can.
