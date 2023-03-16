Kentucky has been its best this season when senior forward Jacob Toppin has been at his.

Prior to Friday’s 80-73 loss to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats were 7-0 this season when Toppin records a double-double and 4-0 when he scores 20 or more points. Toppin more than did his part against the Commodores, finishing with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

