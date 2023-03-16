Kentucky has been its best this season when senior forward Jacob Toppin has been at his.
Prior to Friday’s 80-73 loss to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats were 7-0 this season when Toppin records a double-double and 4-0 when he scores 20 or more points. Toppin more than did his part against the Commodores, finishing with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds in 39 minutes of action.
Recognizing his importance to this UK team and calling for more from Toppin, head coach John Calipari named him, along with Lance Ware, captains heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“Putting a little bit more on Jacob’s plate. We need him to be a little bit more,” Calipari said of Toppin, who is the new star of a national AT&T March Madness spot, which also features a cameo from first-time NBA All-Star and former UK guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “When he’s that guy, we’re usually pretty good.”
Following the transfers of both Keion Brooks (Washington) and Bryce Hopkins (Providence), who UK will face off against in its NCAA Tournament opener in Greensboro on Friday, Toppin has been the main beneficiary this season.
Toppin went from 17.7 minutes per game last season to 31.5 minutes per game this season, starting 29 of 31 games for the Wildcats while more than doubling his scoring (6.2 to 12.5 points per game), rebounding (from 3.2 to 6.9 rebounds per game) and assists (from 1.1 to 2.2 assists per game).
Over his last 15 games, Toppin is averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 52% from the floor and and 42% from 3-point range after making just 3 of 22 (13.6%) of his shots from beyond the arc over his first 13 games. He is also likely to draw the defensive assignment on Hopkins, who is both the leading scorer and rebounder for the Friars.
Calipari always talks about his teams becoming empowered by the time postseason play rolls around and naming Toppin a captain was a way of holding both he and the team accountable for its performance on the floor.
“I just want him to be more active,” Calipari said. “Here’s the other thing. You have to have a short memory in these games. If you miss a shot, you can’t have it affect the next two or three, including defensive possessions. As a leader, as a captain, you’re going to have to get by those things. And you’re going to have to help your teammates get by those things.
“He’s going to have to look at me and say, ‘I got this, coach.’ That’s what I’m hoping,” Calipari said. “When we look at this group, if we went through every one of them at their best, how do we get you in the mindset? When are you in your best mindset? What puts you in that zone? If it’s ‘We have nothing to lose,’ get in that mindset.”
The No. 6 Wildcats (21-11) and No. 11 Friars (21-11) will tip off from Greensboro at 6:10 PM CST with the game airing on CBS.
