When John Calipari is trying to construct a basketball team at the University of Kentucky, he looks for people who can start plays and those who can finish.
“When your play-starter is taking the most shots on your team, not a good thing,” Calipari said last week in Lexington. “If your finisher is trying to drive and pass and play and do and he’s got more turnovers than assists, not a good thing.
“So, what you first try to find out, who are the play starters and who are the finishers? We do drills where you’re trying to make baskets in the last five, six seconds of a clock. Who can make those? Then, who can do it in a game?”
A glimpse into who can do what in the backcourt started taking shape with the Blue-White scrimmage on Friday.
Calipari talked about TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler in the backcourt. Calipari also talked about Oscar Tshiebwe, which was easy to do considering the 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward put up 20 points and 20 rebounds.
Washington scored 12 points for each team. He also had a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio: 10 assists and two turnovers.
It wouldn’t be a shock to see Washington and Wheeler starting together, with Wheeler at point, considering Washington’s ability to score.
“When we both first got here in the summer, we kind of connected on the first day and since then we’ve never been on the same team during pickup,” Washington said after the Blue-White game. “We both have been waiting for so long to be able to play on the same team because we know that two point guards with two high-level IQs can really feed off of each other.”
The sorting-out process will continue for UK when Kentucky Wesleyan College goes to Rupp Arena for an exhibition game Friday night at 6 p.m.
Wheeler has been a talkative leader since he arrived at UK from Georgia.
“He gets us in the right spots, right places,” said Dontaie Allen, a sophomore wing. “He’s also someone, me being in my position where I like to shoot, I’m moving and I know he’s looking for me, that gives me the ultimate confidence to run and make my angles at full speed, because I know there’s a good chance he finds me.”
Wheeler thinks he is a speed guy with playmaking ability, who is a good communicator and defender.
“That’s something I’ve gone back to, being able to defend, being a disruptor on the ball and off the ball, in the passing lanes,” Wheeler said. “I’ve got to be more efficient on the offensive end, and on the defensive end more locked in for a greater span of time.”
Being a little better defender or a little better rebounder can make a big difference if two players are very close in competing for playing time.
“This will come down to if there are a couple guys that are better defenders, those will be that last couple guys,” Calipari said. “That will be the differentiator. He’s a tough, rebounding, defensive player who can finish. He’s a tough, rebounding, great defender and great play starter for us. He can really shoot it, but he’s — well, this guy can shoot it, too.”
Early games before UK starts against Duke on Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden will help determine more defined roles.
“Part of it will be in games,” Calipari said. “I’ve got to figure some things out and make sure everybody has their opportunity. I say this every year: Before it’s all said and done, every one of these guys will start, and you’ll prove whether you should keep starting, or you’re the victim.”
