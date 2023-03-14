The biggest storyline of Kentucky’s Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup with Providence is former Wildcat turned Big East All-First Team selection Bryce Hopkins facing his former team, but the game will also feature a battle between two former Naismith College Coach of the Year honorees.

John Calipari, who won the award three times (1996, 2008, 2015), will lead Kentucky into battle, while Ed Cooley who won the award last season, brings his hometown Friars back to March Madness.

