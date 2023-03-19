GREENSBORO, N.C.
The University of Kentucky get the chance to move into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. That is the prime objective for the Wildcats.
But when UK faces Kansas State at 1:40 CT Sunday, this may be one of the best opportunities in his recent coaching career to see just how flexible John Calipari is about winning his way.
Calipari wants to play zone defense about as much as most people want to have a painful medical procedure.
He doesn’t want to play zone unless somebody is threatening the family dog. If he’s ever believed in zone defense, that’s been one of the best hidden secrets of his Hall of Fame coaching career.
Man-to-man defense has been the Calipari favorite forever. He wants his guys to be good enough on defense to stay in front of the guys they’re guarding. The problem is, sometimes Kentucky can’t stay in front, and that means straight drives to the basket.
Kentucky knew it was undermanned because of injuries at Arkansas, UK zoned Arkansas in the second half and that worked out pretty well.
Yet, Calipari will zone teams very seldom, if ever.
Calipari might have to test his coaching resolve if Kansas State can get their quick guys to the basket and UK can’t stop them.
Kentucky is coming off one of its best defensive games of the season in beating Providence 61-53 in the first round Friday night. Calipari noted that the defensive preparation for that game was very good, and that with a quick turnaround for the second round having that same kind of prep will be difficult.
UK guys like Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, they’ve all improved defensively.
“Now you’ve got to base it on principles, but the guys, like Antonio, he has become a better defender,” Calipari said Saturday as UK was getting ready for Kansas State. “I think the injuries and who we were playing affected our defense some. Rim protection, again, we’ve worked hard on what we’re doing. How are we playing? How are we cracking down? You just work on it every day.
“I mean, we’re still coaching, still teaching, still giving these guys _ building them up, giving them hope, belief. A lot of it is you have more confidence when you are playing the right way. I believe Antonio Reeves is shooting the ball better because he is a better defender now. You get clubbed seven times, you think you’re going to go down and be confident and make a shot? The kid is defending better. Jacob (Toppin) is defending better, playing tougher. Oscar still stands behind the post sometimes. Kid, what don’t you understand? Daimion got in and tipped that ball away. That was a big play.”
Toppin scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and made a huge block at the rim of a dunk attempt by Providence’s Bryce Hopkins.
“Yesterday (Friday) we showed what we’re capable of on the defensive end,” Toppin said. “We played team defense, everybody was in the gaps helping one another, if someone got beat somebody was there, it was a team collective.”
Toppin and Lance Ware were named team captains before the NCAA Tournament started, but Toppin has embraced his role in getting his teammates in the right mental frame for a lot of this season.
“Everybody is in a great mindset to understand that we can go home tomorrow, everyone is focused, everyone is dialed in.”
Calipari has been intent on helping this team relax and play free during the NCAAs. Maybe Calipari will be more flexible in his approach to this game if that’s the only way to keep UK from going home.
