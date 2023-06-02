With the way Kentucky’s roster looks now, John Calipari had better hope all these fabulous freshmen that have been lined up for next season are as good as their rankings.

After the deadline passed Wednesday night for stay in or get out of the NBA Draft, here was the Kentucky basketball roster on the first day of June. Seven scholarship players, one more maybe coming back, and not much else from a numbers standpoint.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.