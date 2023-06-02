With the way Kentucky’s roster looks now, John Calipari had better hope all these fabulous freshmen that have been lined up for next season are as good as their rankings.
After the deadline passed Wednesday night for stay in or get out of the NBA Draft, here was the Kentucky basketball roster on the first day of June. Seven scholarship players, one more maybe coming back, and not much else from a numbers standpoint.
Kentucky could be good next season, but it will also be very thin. Kentucky will also be very young.
Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves were still in play Wednesday as to whether to return Kentucky or stay in the NBA Draft.
Tshiebwe and Livingston said goodbye to UK, even though their Draft chances are not great if you believe the mock drafts.
Reeves took his name out of the Draft, but did not say whether he was returning to Kentucky or transferring. He was considered a key keeper because of his outside shooting ability.
Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso are the two veterans now as talented sophomores who have played few minutes.
That duo will be joined by five incoming freshmen ranked the No. 1 recruiting class of 2023. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard make up that group.
Unless Reeves ultimately decides to stay a Wildcat, Kentucky will have lost nine scholarship players off its 2022-23 roster — and every one of them had at least one season of college eligibility remaining.
Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin entered the draft with no intention to return and four other players transferred — Sahvir Wheeler (Washington), CJ Fredrick (Cincinnati), Daimion Collins (LSU) and Lance Ware (Villanova).
Roster churn has always been a thing at UK under Calipari — one and done players in abundance, and not all of them getting in the Draft Lottery. But this year was particularly worrisome, simply because so many chose not to return when there would have been a lot more minutes for them to compete for next season.
Maybe that speaks to the departing players not thinking they can fully develop or will have a chance to do so at Kentucky.
Calipari still knows how to recruit high school players, but Kentucky have a handle on the transfer portal. The growing feeling about Kentucky and some portal players is that some were very interested in coming to Kentucky, but they didn’t end up in Lexington.
By the time BBN went to sleep Wednesday night, they saw the current UK roster and a sense of dread that has been growing over the last three seasons took a few more steps to the negative.
UK fans also awoke to a message from Calipari on Twitter.
“I woke up this morning thinking about our team now that the NBA deadline has passed,” Calipari said. “We support all of our players as they weigh their options and pursue their dreams and it’s my job to make sure these kids are making informed decisions. It may not be what you think or I think, but it’s informed. But that also makes it hard to move until you really know what your roster is going to be. We’ve prepared for all scenarios and now we can move forward.
“There’s so much misinformation out there and most of it we can’t address publicly. Numbers being thrown around just aren’t accurate, who we are in contact with or who we are not in contact with, we don’t make it public.
“We want players who want this culture, who care about winning, understand what it means to play at Kentucky — both how hard and how rewarding it is — and have the ultimate drive to win and succeed on the biggest stage, which helps everyone. We have a talented group right now which isn’t finished yet, but when it’s done we will have a talented team who will chase the ultimate goal together and make BBN proud.”
At the moment BBN and other observers would take a Kentucky roster that looks like it can function at a top level next season. There are transfer portal guys out there that UK could and maybe does have a chance with.
UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart told The Cats’ Pause in an interview at the SEC Spring Meeting in Miramar Beach, Fla., that he was confident Calipari would put a team together that could compete at a high level.
It’s going to take a really good month or so of Calipari filling in to bring BBN to the same conclusion.
