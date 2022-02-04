There have been a few times when John Calipari likely just burned the tape after a bad University of Kentucky loss or a game where it played especially poorly.
Calipari probably wanted to do that after Kentucky survived a pounding 77-70 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday, if for no other reason than other SEC coaches couldn’t get their hands on it.
“Like I told them after, ‘Guys, if I watch that tape and I’m an opposing coach, I say, ‘Let’s just try to beat the crap out of a couple of these guys, they’ll go away,’ ” Calipari said Wednesday after the game. “Can’t accept that. You’ve got to beat them in two spots. You’ve got to be the first to hit. You’ve got to be quick coming off screens. You can’t be late so the guy can move, physically move a foot, and knock you down. You can’t. You’ve got to be body-to-body. That becomes so obvious a foul they’ve got to call it.”
Calipari was talking about the overall tenor of contact and knocking around that went on the Rupp Arena court.
Oscar Tshiebwe picked up four fouls and had a tussle of a matchup during the night when Vanderbilt’s Quentin Millora-Brown was on the floor. That was only 23 minutes for the 6-foot-10, 235-pound senior, who had seven points and seven rebounds before fouling out. He also drew five fouls, and generally tried to be a roadblock to Tshiebwe in the paint and around the basket.
“I think they egged him on,” Calipari said Wednesday night. “Now what do you think the other coaches that are watching this game are going to say? Don’t let him move. In other words, if he tries to cut, chest him, bump him — do stuff to aggravate him.
“He’s going to have to be smart because now that’s what they’ll do, because you can’t stop his progress from running unless you do. And they let you do it. You push, what do they say? Well, you fouled. Like I said, it was a physical game, but it is what it is.”
Keion Brooks got a special message from Calipari at halftime after the 6-7 junior forward didn’t get a rebound in the first half.
“ ’You’ve got no rebounds, What happened to that guy I saw?’ ” Calipari asked Brooks. “I told him that if you get five in the second half we’ll win. Good news? He got four. He went out and got rebounds. We got outrebounded today.”
Vandy did have a 37-30 advantage on the glass at Kentucky (18-4, 7-2 in the SEC).
“It was just one of those games where it was physical,” said Brooks, who scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds in 33 minutes. “We got pushed around a little bit in some areas and in some spots. We have to look at the film because we don’t want other teams to come in and think they can just push us around.”
That is especially true with who Kentucky will see next, going to Alabama on Saturday. The Tide beat No. 8 Baylor 87-78 last Saturday, but they were romped 100-81 at No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.
Bama will be aggressive, athletic and looking to shoot the 3. It will probably also try to negate Tshiebwe’s impact, which was 17 rebounds against Vandy.
“Oscar gets beat up all the time just because of how big and strong he is,” Brooks said. “I know it’s probably tough on him sometimes, just because he feels like he’s getting whacked on, but because of how big he is, he’s expected to play through it sometimes. I just tried to tell him to keep his head up. That’s the only way that you can stop him is having him out of the game due to fouls or other situations. Oscar is going to figure that out. He’s going to do a better job of keeping his head in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.