The worry and negative vibes coming from BBN this spring/summer were numbing at times. Most of it was over the way John Calipari handled UK’s roster emptying and his slowly trying to fill it back up. The emphasis was on slowly.
Calipari went to social media after the exodus of eight players left plenty of questions about why some of them left.
Large segments of UK fans were all nervous over seven players being left on the roster because of transfers and players exploring their NBA Draft possibilities. Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe weren’t projected to be drafted, neither was Jacob Toppin. Livingston was the last player picked in this NBA Draft after some interesting maneuvering late that evening.
A lot of the concern was warranted, because the numbers and lack of any serious experience were legitimate problems. Add to that Calipari seemed to not having anything cooking on the immediate horizon, and that pushed some of BBN to near panic.
It’s the roller coaster Calipari puts BBN on oftentimes yearly, with UK’s moves sometimes late into the summer keeping the population on edge well into the dog days of July or August.
The difference this time, in 2023, was that in previous years folks who love the Cats had faith and confidence in Calipari that he could put together a very good team, even if the parts were still arriving as registration for the fall semester was getting ready to start at UK.
That faith and confidence in Calipari wasn’t nearly so strong in the last month.
Then the holes in the roster started to fill in a little at a time. The core of the No. 1 ranked recruiting class _
More from this section
Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner _ got some help with two more less heralded freshmen Jordan Burks and Joey Hart.
Tension eased some more when Antonio Reeves came back to Lexington. Then UK got a gift when West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell went in the transfer portal and took a very short time to get to Lexington. Mitchell was a good pickup who won’t be a star, but can add experienced depth and production. He became available after Bob Huggins’ sad demise as head coach at West Virginia.
Now, there is a stronger sense of relief and a feeling that things turned out pretty good for Calipari afterall over the last few weeks. Not nearly as bad a spring and summer as it looked a month ago.
The Kentucky basketball coach has plenty of shiny, young stars as the focal point, and he has more than returning sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero to go with the top level freshmen, several of whom will be one and done players.
That used to be the norm for Calipari in his younger days at Kentucky. A lot of talent that could win a lot of games, sometimes with a little experience mixed in.
That’s when Calipari and Kentucky were going to the Final Four regularly. It will be starting nine seasons now since Kentucky reached the Final Four undefeated in 2015, and UK hasn’t been back since.
Calipari and his staff will have to figure out a lot of things to get this team playing well enough to be in any kind of Final Four conversation for 2023-24. UK has to become a team first, and that’s where Calipari will have to do the most work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.