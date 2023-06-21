Luke Canary had a big weekend racing the Young Guns division in Paducah International Raceway and at Windy Hollow Speedway.
Canary, who will be a junior at Apollo High School, won the Young Guns division at Windy Hollow on Sunday. That was two days after Canary won the Young Guns at Paducah.
“I was pretty excited, Friday night was my first time on dirt and we ended up winning it,” Luke said. “We got a little emotional over it.
“It was a pretty big deal winning that,” said Mike, Luke’s dad, of winning Friday. “Then, it was a pretty good Father’s Day, too.”
Luke has been running a 2004 Nissan Altima 4-cylinder.
“I used to run a lot at Nebo, Windy Hollow, Cedar Ridge, ran Rusty Bolts for several years,” Mike said. “Luke’s been going with me ever since he was young. He’s always loved to go, he asked if we could find him a car, and we found him a little car. A friend had the car, we got it, put a couple of bars in it, gonna try it out and see what happens. They run a smaller version of the track, it’s in the infield, it’s not the full track.”
Racing on a smaller track gives young drivers more time to react to situations.
“It keeps the speeds down, makes you think more, drive the car more, instead of just getting out there wide open, especially as young as I am,” Luke said.
His overall decision making is the thing that Luke thinks he’s improved the most on from last season to this one.
“Decision making, that’s probably the number one thing I’ve gained on,” Luke said. “And trusting the car and trusting myself. When I first got out there, it was like a deer in the headlights to be quite honest. I had some pretty big nerves.
“Friday night I ran pretty good. Sunday I probably just felt more comfortable with the car, felt better about myself and my chances in the car.”
Windy Hollow Speedway will be racing again on Sunday, July 2. Both Luke and Mike are looking forward to doing more Young Guns racing this summer.
“They’re not going to run every week, but any week they’re running we’re going to try to make it,” Mike said. “We’re hoping to make as many as we can. It is an avenue for young guys and young girls to get into racing. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, you don’t have a lot of experience, just get in there and have some fun, good family time, hopefully learn a little bit to move up later on.”
