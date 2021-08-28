Kenyata Carbon did a game’s worth of work in the first half for Owensboro High School on Friday night.
Carbon scored four touchdowns and had an interception in the first half as the Red Devils rolled to a 44-7 win in front of a large crowd at Eagle Stadium.
Carbon, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior, scored on touchdown runs of 13 yards, three yards and a pair of 16-yard jaunts in the first 24 minutes.
The 13-yard score, Carbon’s first, capped a 99-yard drive on OHS’s second possession of the game.
He would’ve had more, except a penalty nullified a return for another score in the first quarter.
“Blocking from the offensive line, that was it right there,” Carbon said of his success in getting to the end zone.
Carbon finished with 78 yards on seven carries.
“He’s as dynamic as anybody we’ve got,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said of Carbon. “Once we get his conditioning where it needs to be, for him to stay on the field and it cools off a little bit, it’s hard to take him off the field because of what he does in all three facets of the game. He’s an athlete that’s a football player.
“He just gets it — tough, strong, aggressive, he knows where to be and when to be there, great vision, he feels things in the secondary, he makes plays.”
Tramel Barksdale also had a big night with 94 yards on 11 carries, including a 39-yard run to set up Carbon’s first 16-yard score that put OHS in front 21-0 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
Barksdale also had an 18-yard touchdown catch from Gavin Wimsatt with two minutes gone in the second quarter.
Wimsatt, a Rutgers commit, had another very steady and solid night throwing the ball, hitting 14-of-27 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Wimsatt connected with five different receivers, including Khalil Rogers on a tremendous 44-yard post route early in the second half for a 44-0 lead.
Rogers had four catches for 93 yards to lead OHS in receiving.
Wimsatt’s work was done for the night after that, and OHS’s reserves took over for most of the second half.
OHS rolled to 518 yards in total offense but hurt itself with 12 penalties for 121 yards. Several of those were holding penalties.
“In the first quarter, we got three touchdowns called back,” Fallin said. “We have to coach our kids to battle through that. We’re going to maintain. We’ve got to control what we can control, and that’s one thing we can control.
“I’m going to have to look at them (holding). We’ve got to do a better job blocking, keeping our hands inside and moving our feet. That’s something that’s plagued us through two games now, untimely holding penalties. We’re going to have to fix those.
“Most of the time when we’re holding it’s because we’re not moving our feet.”
OHS held Apollo to 195 yards in total offense, most of that coming against the Devils’ second-team defense.
Christian Combs threw for 152 yards on 11-of-21 passing. Combs hit Noah Rhinerson with a 40-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left.
Both OHS and Apollo are 1-1 on the season.
OWENSBORO 21 13 10 0 — 44
APOLLO 0 0 0 7 — 7
O-Carbon 13 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 3 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 16 run (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 18 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 16 run (pass failed)
O-Rogers 44 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Lanz 27 FG
A-Richardson 40 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
