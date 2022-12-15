Kenyata Carbon scored 32 points and Ethan Pendleton added 20 more to lead Owensboro High School to a tough 77-74 win over Evansville Harrison on Wednesday night at the OHS gym.
This was the second win in two nights for OHS over boys basketball teams from across the Ohio River in Evansville, Ind. The Red Devils dropped a 75-73 decision at Heritage Hills (Ind.) in double overtime Saturday.
The Red Devils beat Evansville Central 82-51 on Tuesday at the OHS gym. It was difficult to figure out which game the Devils were most efficient in on the offensive end of the floor.
OHS made 26-of-51 from the floor for 50.9% against Harrison. It was 4-of-11 from 3-point range and hit 13-of-20 free throws. A big stat was OHS committing nine turnovers while forcing 22 turnovers by Harrison.
“I thought we played well coming off last night, we put up 82 points last night,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “We played a quality basketball team (Harrison), they ran with us, rebounded with us. Last night we were pretty much the same. Tonight we left a lot of baskets out there.”
Carbon was basically unstoppable on drives, either getting a basket or getting a rebound for a putback. Carbon had eight rebounds unofficially, and Pendleton had nine rebounds.
“Carbon is doing a good job driving,” Drake said. “Ethan is getting more acclimated, he hasn’t played in two years.”
The matchup was close throughout with nine lead changes and four ties.
OHS took a 57-54 lead on two free throws from Talas Taylor and a basket by Jonathan Moss heading into the fourth quarter.
OHS built a couple of 8-point leads in the fourth quarter, and it had a 9-point advantage at 74-65 on a traditional 3-point play with 2:15 to go.
The Red Devils withstood a 3-point make by Shane Sims to cut their lead to 76-74 with 2.8 seconds left. Taylor made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.5 seconds left and Harrison didn’t get a look at a final shot attempt.
“I liked our end of the game situation, how we handled it.” Drake said.
Moss scored 11 points and Taylor had 10.
Harrison was led by Malaki McNair with 24 points, 12 in the fourth quarter. Terry Hooks scored 15 points and Eli Speer added 14 points as they each hit three 3-pointers.
Carbon began the two games of scoring and rebounding damage in the win over Evansville Central. The senior had a double-double by scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Carbon made 10-of-14 from the floor and didn’t attempt a 3-point shot in that game. Carbon also hit 6-of-8 free throws.
Cayman Powell scored 14 points and Jalen Rogers added 11 on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range against Central. Powell was 6-of-9 from the floor.
EVANSVILLE HARRISON 22 14 18 20 — 74
OWENSBORO 21 16 20 20 — 77
Evansville Harrison (74) — McNair 24, Hooks 15, Speer 14, Sloss 9, Sims 9, Summitt 3.
Owensboro (77) — Carbon 32, Pendleton 20, Moss 11, Taylor 10, Rogers 2, Johnson 1, Powell 1.
