Kenyata Carbon scored 32 points and Ethan Pendleton added 20 more to lead Owensboro High School to a tough 77-74 win over Evansville Harrison on Wednesday night at the OHS gym.

This was the second win in two nights for OHS over boys basketball teams from across the Ohio River in Evansville, Ind. The Red Devils dropped a 75-73 decision at Heritage Hills (Ind.) in double overtime Saturday.

