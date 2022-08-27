Owensboro High School might have started slowly in its first home football game of the season, but it found plenty of speed and touchdowns from Kenyata Carbon.

The senior OHS running back finished with four rushing touchdowns and five total to lead the Red Devils to a 62-18 win over Apollo in front of a big crowd Friday night at Rash Stadium. The Red Devils are 1-1.

