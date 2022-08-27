Owensboro High School might have started slowly in its first home football game of the season, but it found plenty of speed and touchdowns from Kenyata Carbon.
The senior OHS running back finished with four rushing touchdowns and five total to lead the Red Devils to a 62-18 win over Apollo in front of a big crowd Friday night at Rash Stadium. The Red Devils are 1-1.
Carbon had 17 carries for 204 yards and touchdown runs of 51 yards, 2 yards, 8 yards and 35 yards on the ground. Carbon also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the Devils up 7-0.
Kasey Boone threw that scoring pass and also had touchdown passes of 28 yards and 38 yards to Khalil Rogers in the first half. Boone was 7-of-10 for 167 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
One of Carbon’s best runs of the night was a 39-yard power run complete with a stiff arm that set up the 8-yard touchdown for a 41-18 lead 1:30 before halftime. Evan Hampton, a freshman, took a kickoff 90 yards to the Apollo 2, setting up Carbon’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Carbon’s 35-yard touchdown run put OHS up 48-18 with one minute gone in the third quarter. OHS forced a fumble on Apollo’s ensuing possession and Sahvon Hines scored on a 15-yard defensive fumble return that pushed the lead to 55-18 and got a KHSAA-mandated running clock going with 10:30 to go in the third quarter.
“If our offense executes how we’re supposed to execute, we can be a good team,” Carbon said. “A couple of long runs were hitting the right holes, taking the right steps before I make that cut. I feel like I did OK running, there’s still a lot I need to work on.”
Deion Winstead scored for OHS on a 17-yard run for the final score of the night with three minutes left in the third quarter.
At one time the game was close, with Christian Combs hitting Carter Contratto for an 8-yard touchdown and Combs connecting with Bryson Velotta for a 31-yard touchdown, then Donte Dixon breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown run.
“We didn’t play very well on defense in the first half,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “They had two touchdowns that were big plays. Tonight from an offensive team and special teams standpoint, we played pretty well for the second game in the season. We just can’t give up those kinds of plays defensively.
“After having a good showing at St. X, I think we listened to too many people telling us we were the premiere 5-A team, we’re going to run through the city. All things considered, it’s 62-18 and I’m being critical. I just think from a defensive standpoint we could’ve played better. Penalties, just silly stuff that didn’t even need to happen.”
OHS finished with 390 yards in total offense while limiting Apollo to 241. Combs was 14-of-19 passing for 163 yards.
“We started out fast, I think depth is killing us,” Apollo coach John Edge said. Apollo is 0-2.
APOLLO 6 12 0 0 — 18
OWENSBORO 14 27 21 0 — 62
O-Carbon 13 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 28 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
A-Contratto 8 pass from Combs (kick failed)
O-Rogers 38 pass from Boone (kick failed)
A-Velotta 31 pass from Combs (kick failed)
O-Carbon 51 run (run failed)
O-Carbon 2 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 8 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 35 run (Lanz kick)
O-Hines 15 run (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 17 run (Lanz kick)
