Kenyata Carbon was so active all over the floor Friday night that coaches for both Owensboro High School and Ohio County were surprised at his scoring output.

The sophomore for Owensboro went for 35 points to lead the Red Devils to an 82-66 win at the OHS gym.

Carbon made a lot of things happen for OHS, grabbing six rebounds, getting three steals and passing for two assists.

“That’s unbelievable, I didn’t know he had that many,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “He plays in spurts. It’s transition baskets. When we run, we are efficient.”

Ohio County coach Tony Hopper would’ve applied more defensive pressure sooner to Carbon, whose point distribution was evenly spread throughout the game. Carbon scored six straight early in the game, drained a couple of 3s in the third quarter and scored seven early in the fourth.

“I would’ve chased him a lot sooner than I did,” Hopper said.

Carbon had plenty of help. Amari Robinson-Wales scored 18 points with four assists and three steals. Ethan Pendleton was strong inside with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

OHS got hot from the floor a couple times in the game, and made 32-of-64 shots for 50%. OHS hit 5-of-18 from 3 and made 13-of-17 free throws.

The Devils outrebounded Ohio County 26-21. OHS made 14 steals as a team.

The Red Devils are 8-5.

The contest was competitive for a long while, with 11 lead changes and four ties.

OHS turned up the defensive pressure with more trapping in the third quarter. Ohio County committed six of its 22 turnovers in the third quarter.

“They made us make basketball decisions, and they weren’t always good ones,” Hopper said. “They took us out of things we were comfortable with — that’s what that pressure will do to you.

“They started the second half in a 1-2-2 full court, but it was the run and jump we had trouble with.”

Josh Manning got the third started with three straight 3s for Ohio County, putting it up 37-35.

OHS got going later in the third with a 17-1 run that left it in command, 63-44, early in the fourth quarter. Six different Red Devils scored in that stretch.

“They are accepting their roles,” Drake said of his players. “We know there are guys we can go to. We can’t play a lot of people unless they accept their roles.”

The Eagles made 24-of-40 shots from the floor for 60% and 8-of-14 from 3-point range for 57%.

Manning led Ohio County with 19 points. Q’Daryius Jennings finished with 17 points, and Grant Tichenor had 10.

Ohio County had won six straight games and is 11-7 on the season.

“There were times in the game when we were solid,” Hopper said. “The 22 turnovers is way out of line with what we’ve been doing. Again, you don’t see that pressure every day.”

OHIO COUNTY 17-11-16-22 — 66

OWENSBORO 17-15-27-21 — 82

Ohio County (66) — Manning 19, Jennings 17, Tichenor 10, Renfrow 8, Southard 8, Davis 2, Culbertson 2.

Owensboro (82) — Carbon 35, Robinson-Wales 18, Pendleton 12, Powell 7, Taylor 5, Brown 4, McCampbell 1.