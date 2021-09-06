The University of Louisville begins its 103rd season of collegiate football on Monday night against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kickoff between the Cardinals and Rebels is set for 7 p.m. (CT).
“We are playing a team that has gotten a lot of notoriety over the offseason, coming off a big bowl game win over a really good Indiana team,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said of the Rebels.
“They are known for their offense and over (Ole Miss head coach) Lane Kiffin over his whole career has been known for being able to move the football, especially over his last few years at FAU. This is what Ole Miss does — they make you defend the whole field; east, west, north and south.
“Also, they utilize their tempo to make the defense unaware of what’s going on because it’s happening so fast.”
U of L is attempting to bounce back from a disappointing 4-7 season in 2020 and will pin much of its hopes on the arm and legs of quarterback Malik Cunningham.
Last fall, Cunningham threw for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for another 609 yards and seven scores. The redshirt junior averaged 293.3 yards of total offense per game to rank 20th nationally.
The Cardinals’ defense will be spearheaded by linebacker C.J. Avery, who has led the team in tackles in each of the past two seasons. Avery registered 78 tackles in 2020, including a season-high 12 in a victory over Florida State.
In his career, Harvey had amassed 249 tackles, including a career-best 93 during the 2019 season.
Ole Miss — 5-5 last fall — will be led by veteran quarterback Matt Corral, who completed 231-of-326 passes (70.9%) for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020.
“Matt Corral is an outstanding quarterback for them,” Satterfield said. “In their offense, you have to make decisions very quickly, and he can do that — he can make all the throws, he can throw in a tight window, he throws a great deep ball, and he’s very accurate. On top of all that, he can run.
“He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the country and that’s why he’s been mentioned for Heisman (Trophy) recognition, because he makes it all go.”
Last season, the Rebels featured one of the nation’s most potent offensive attacks (555 ypg) and one of its most porous defensive units (519 ypg allowed).
Kiffin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not coach the game.
This will be the first meeting between Louisville and Ole Miss. The Cardinals are 21-39-1 all-time against current members of the Southeastern Conference, with their last win coming against Mississippi State in the 2019 Music City Bowl in Nashville.
U of L is 56-40-6 all time in season openers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.