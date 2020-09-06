CHICAGO — Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered, five St. Louis pitchers combined on a three-hitter and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.
Cardinals 4, Cubs 2, Game 1
CHICAGO — Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the opener.
Reds 6, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Eugenio Suárez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and leading Cincinnati to the win.
Indians 4, Brewers 3
CLEVELAND — Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up César Hernández’s game-winning single in the ninth inning Cleveland topped Milwaukee.
Nationals 10, Braves 4
ATLANTA — Victor Robles’ third hit, a bunt single in the sixth inning, gave Washington the lead, Brock Holt had four hits and the Nationals leaned on their bullpen to beat Atlanta.
Mets 5, Phillies 1
NEW YORK — Seth Lugo got the Mets’ rotation its first win in more than three weeks, Phillies star Bryce Harper screamed in an umpire’s face after being ejected for arguing over a foul ball, and New York beat Philadelphia.
Orioles 6, Yankees 1
BALTIMORE — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles, who got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart before tacking on four unearned runs in the win.
ANgels 10, Astros 9, Game 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout became the Angels’ career home run leader and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-ending, two-run single in the seventh, lifting Los Angeles to a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astros in the first game of a doubleheader.
Athletics 8, Padres 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak by beating San Diego.
Marlins 7, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over six innings, Corey Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and Miami beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
White Sox 5, Royals 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot, and Chicago defeated Kansas City.
Twins 4, Tigers 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and the tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the game-winning RBI to give the Twins the win.
