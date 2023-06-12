Cameron Carrico was very surprised when he got a call from Murray State University recently to inform him that he was going to be inducted into the university’s athletic Hall of Fame this year.
“I was an emotional wreck, the whole conversation was amazing,” Carrico said Friday after finishing some golf at Owensboro Country Club. “There’s been a lot going on, I started a new job, we just had a second child, and then at 34 to be inducted into Murray’s Hall of Fame.”
Carrico was a standout golfer for Murray State’s men’s team from 2007-2011, after he had put together a stellar high school golfing career at Owensboro Catholic.
As Murray State’s only four-time All-OVC selection for men’s golf, the 2008 OVC Freshman of the Year, Carrico ended his MSU career as the 2011 OVC Player of the Year.
A big part of MSU’s last OVC team championship in 2010, Carrico is the third MSU Hall of Fame member from the 2010 team joining brothers Nick and Patrick Newcomb. Carrico’s 2010-11 season is still MSU’s lowest scoring average in program history (71.29) and so is his career average (72.68).
“My first three years were very solid, we should have won conference twice as a team,” Carrico said. “We went to NCAA regionals, and I went to NCAA regionals as an individual, the only thing I didn’t win was OVC individual champion.”
Carrico was definitely surprised to be inducted in Murray’s Hall of Fame at such a young age, and how he found out was a story in itself.
Murray associate athletic director for communications Dave Winder had called Carrico to try and get him on a podcast, and Winder and Carrico hadn’t been able to connect.
“Finally he sent a message saying he really wanted to do a call, so he called, we were doing small talk during this Zoom call, and the athletic director got on,” Carrico said. That’s when Murray AD Nico Yantko delivered the message about the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be Nov. 17 at the CSFB Center on Murray’s campus. The 2023 class will be recognized at a Murray State football game that Saturday.
For 2 1/2 years after he finished at Murray, Carrico played mini-tour events, he did some Monday qualifiers for the former Web.com tour. That is now called the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I still actively play now,” Carrico said. “I actually have more fun now, I don’t have anything to practice for. I still have expectations when I play, but I go out with buddies now, talk the talk, it’s way more fun than in college.”
Carrico and his wife Robbi have a 6-year-old daughter, Paislee and a 5-week-old son, Kathen.
“Golf is really about to change,” Carrico said, laughing.
He certainly got a pleasant surprise before the start of summer.
“Being so young, being out here at the Country Club I ran into some people who said that is a big deal,” Carrico said. “It’s nice to see a career like I had get noticed at a young age. I can enjoy this with the kids, and it shows if you put your mind to it and work hard, you have no idea what all of this has in store for you.”
