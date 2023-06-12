Cameron Carrico was very surprised when he got a call from Murray State University recently to inform him that he was going to be inducted into the university’s athletic Hall of Fame this year.

“I was an emotional wreck, the whole conversation was amazing,” Carrico said Friday after finishing some golf at Owensboro Country Club. “There’s been a lot going on, I started a new job, we just had a second child, and then at 34 to be inducted into Murray’s Hall of Fame.”

