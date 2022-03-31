Reece Carroll is ready to get his outdoor track and field season rolling with Owensboro High School.
Carroll has been working his way back from a leg injury late in the indoor season, but will be ready to get some racing in during the Valor Oil Classic at Daviess County High School on Thursday.
“I will be 100%,” Carroll said at an OHS practice on a windy Wednesday afternoon.
Carroll won the 400 indoor state championship (50.62) in the KTCCCA 2A/3A Indoor State Championships on Feb. 26 in Louisville.
“He has been a little hurt, but he’s getting back in the swing of things,” OHS boys coach Drew Hall said.
He was third in the 400 in the KHSAA Class 3-A State Track and Field Meet last year in Lexington. Carroll ran 49.21. Will Davis from Marshall County won the 400 state championship in 48.11.
Carroll and Davis will be rivals again this season as both are seniors.
Carroll showed his versatility in last year’s spring season. He was second in the 100 in last year’s Region 1 meet (11.14). He was part of the regional winning 4x200 relay team; Carroll was the leadoff on the regional winning 4x400 relay team. He was third in the 400 in the regional (50.43).
Carroll is hoping to be as steady and productive going through this spring’s multi-team meet schedule.
He will be running in relays for OHS also. Carroll has run for years for the Red Devils, and he started as more of a distance competitor.
“I ran four years of track,” Carroll said. “I was a distance runner and made that transition to more of a sprinter. It’s more fun running a little faster, you get a little more fame.
“The 400 is my main event, but the 200 is my favorite, it’s not as fast as the 100, and you’re not as dead as the 400.”
Field events for the Valor Classic will begin at 5 p.m. and running events will start at 5:10 p.m.
