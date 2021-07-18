It was a blow to learn of the recent passing of David Carter, a two-sport star and an All-American football player for coach Jimmy Feix at Western Kentucky University in the 1970s.
Carter, 67, died on July 10 of heart failure while rehabbing from back surgery — one of many surgical procedures in his post-football life.
This guy was something else.
On the gridiron, the immensely talented, free-spirited Carter, a native of Vincennes, Ind., was a four-year starting center on some of the Hilltoppers’ greatest teams between 1973-76, two of which competed for NCAA Division II national championships.
“David Carter would absolutely go to war for you,” Feix once said. “You never had to wonder what you were going to get from him because he routinely gave you everything he possibly had on every snap, in every practice, in every game — that’s just the way he was wired, as a player and as a human being.”
As a senior in 1976, he served as WKU’s team captain and went on to earn Associated Press Second-Team All-American recognition, while also being named the university’s Athlete of the Year in 1976-77.
In Carter’s four seasons, Western went 34-11-1, including a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships. The Hilltoppers were national runners-up in 1973 (12-1, 7-0 OVC) and 1975 (11-2, 6-1 OVC).
In his final two seasons at WKU, he was joined on the offensive line by Chip Carpenter, the former Apollo High school football head coach, who himself would become a Hilltopper All-American in 1977.
Following his senior season, Carter became the first Western player to compete in the Shriners’ North-South All-Star Game.
How good was he?
Carter was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996, was named to the Hilltopper Football All-Century Team in 2018, was on the OVC’s 40th Anniversary Team in 1988, and was a member of the league’s Half Century Team a decade later.
He also was a star catcher on the WKU baseball team in 1974 and ’75, batting .329 with 29 runs scored, 34 runs batted in, and four home runs. In 1974, he set single-season program record with eight doubles and paced the team with 24 RBIs.
Ah, but there’s so much more.
Carter was the 165th overall selection (6th round) in the 1977 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers — at the time, WKU’s second-highest NFL selection following the NFL-AFL merger behind defensive back-kick returner Virgil Livers, a 4th round selection by the Chicago Bears in 1975.
He went on to enjoy a nine-season NFL career, the vast majority of it spent with the Oilers blocking for Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell on some of Houston’s finest teams.
“He was such a good guy,” former offensive lineman Carl Mauck said of Carter, his Oilers teammate, in a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle. “David was a good player, a great family man. He was smart and tough. He loved sports. Hell of a softball player, too.
“He was a character on a team of characters.”
Between 1978-80 — during the franchise’s beloved “Luv Ya Blue” era under colorful coach Bum Phillips — the Oilers went 32-16 and played in consecutive AFC championship games in 1978 and ’79, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers both times.
All told, Carter played in seven nationally televised postseason games, and, figuratively speaking, he never failed to raise the WKU banner high. He was staunchly proud of his university and equally proud of his significant status in its storied athletic history.
David Carter — a Hilltopper great who will be forever cherished by those who knew him well.
