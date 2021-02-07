RICHMOND — Chico Carter Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Murray State topped Eastern Kentucky 76-64 on Saturday.
KJ Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (9-9, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Tevin Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson had 10 points.
Morehead State 75, Austin Peay 74, OT
MOREHEAD — Skyelar Potter had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State won its 11th consecutive game, narrowly beating Austin Peay.
Northern Kentucky 79, Milwaukee 65
MILWAUKEE — Trevon Faulkner had 21 points as Northern Kentucky beat Milwaukee.
Adrian Nelson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (11-8, 9-5 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Marques Warrick added 16 points. Trey Robinson had 14 points.
