ARLINGTON, Texas
At war Tuesday night at Globe Life Field weren’t so much the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, who had a World Series to decide. Rather, the opposing forces: computers vs. humans.
The humans won.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time in 32 years because they beat the Rays, 3-1, in Game 6. The result solidifies the legacy of Clayton Kershaw, the iconic left-hander who won two games in this series. It confirms the status of the Dodgers not just as a development machine that consistently cranks out more regular season wins than anyone else but as a club with a championship pedigree. They have a core that comes back again and again and again, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll stop.
But there’s no way to analyze the Dodgers’ title, to watch the pile of bodies in those beautiful blue-and-white uniforms celebrate the accomplishment, and not think, “What if Kevin Cash had left Blake Snell in?”
That’s what Tuesday night amounted to: The analytics-driven Rays removed a starting pitcher who had a 1-0 lead, who had gotten one out in the sixth, who had struck out nine, who had given up two measly singles and hadn’t walked anyone.
Read that sentence. Know the result. Consider whether it makes any sense.
Now, we’ll break it down.
When he walked off the mound in bottom of the sixth, Snell surrendered both the baseball and the Rays’ distinct advantage in Game 6. Snell had faced 18 Los Angeles Dodgers. Only three had managed to hit a ball that reached the outfield. The third came on Snell’s 73rd pitch, which Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes floated into center field, a single, just Los Angeles’s second base runner of the night.
The next three hitters were the top of the Dodgers’ lineup: Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner. All are dangerous. None had touched Snell — six times up, six strikeouts.
Yet with one out, here came Cash. This must have been a discussion of strategy and approach to Betts, one of the game’s best players, right? Instead, Cash asked for the ball. In disbelief, Snell handed it to him.
When Snell walked off the mound, the socially distanced, decidedly pro-Dodgers crowd of 11,437 exploded. Against Snell, the Dodgers had no chance. Against anyone else, they had . . . something.
This is the part of modern baseball that just, frankly, stinks. It is built on analysis and probability, and there’s nothing wrong with that — until it strips the human beings playing and running the game of the ability to make decisions based on what they feel, what they see. Any casual fan could see what Snell was working with, a pinpoint fastball and an absolute hammer of a curve. The Dodgers were befuddled. Of those 18 Los Angeles hitters Snell had faced, only Chris Taylor’s third-inning single and AJ Pollock’s scalded line drive to third a batter later could be even remotely described as hard-hit. If the Rays were going to force a seventh game, Snell was going to force it for them. Bob Gibson and Tom Seaver, rest their souls, would be proud.
The basis for such a move would be twofold: Cash has complete faith in a long list of his relievers, a group he referred to during a heated exchange with the New York Yankees as a “stable of guys who throw 98.” Snell, though, spent the days before his start arguing he should be part of the stable — at least in spirit. He is a former Cy Young award winner. And with his team holding a 1-0 lead in a game it needed to win to extend its season, he was allowed to get 16 outs.
The other reason teams often give for removing pitchers early: Statistics show the average pitcher is significantly worse when he faces a lineup for a third time. Fatigue can mean his stuff is diminished. Familiarity can be an advantage for the hitters, who have time to adjust to what they have seen. It’s real info that teams deploy accordingly.
Yet for Snell, the third time through hasn’t been much of a factor. In 2020, hitters produced a .462 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against him the first time up, a .977 OPS the second time up — and a .913 OPS the third time through. Sure, the pandemic-shortened season left him with only 11 starts, so maybe that’s a small sample. But for his career, he isn’t markedly worse: .592 the first time through, .711 the next time up and just a slight bump to .742 the third time through. Throw in the 16 times in his career when he has faced a lineup a fourth time — which has yielded a .125 OPS, his best games — and it’s clear Snell has the ability to pitch deeper than the Rays allow.
To be fair to Tampa Bay, they’re not the only organization to think this way. Indeed, the Dodgers employ such strategy, and in Game 5, the great Kershaw was removed after 5 2/3 innings and just 85 pitches. Workhorses now don’t go eight innings. They go six.
Think about the seventh game of the 2019 World Series. Houston right-hander Zack Greinke was blitzing through the Washington Nationals’ lineup, throwing a shutout into the seventh inning. On his 75th pitch, he allowed a solo homer to Anthony Rendon, then walked Juan Soto. But the Astros still held a 2-1 lead.
The feeling in the Nationals’ dugout at that point: anybody but Greinke. The feeling for A.J. Hinch, then the Houston manager and a top figure in a franchise that leans heavily on analytics: Give me the ball.
You know the rest: Greinke walked off after 80 pitches. Reliever Will Harris came in. Howie Kendrick homered off the right field foul pole. The move gave Washington life — and a championship. It stunned the Astros, who allowed three more runs to let the Nats close it out more casually.
Back to Tuesday night. Cash’s choice, with one on and one out: right-hander Nick Anderson. Anderson was a key component to Cash’s bullpen during the regular season. Yet when he took over for the unhittable Snell, he had given up runs in each of his past six outings. During that time, a stretch of 9 2/3 innings, hitters ripped Anderson for a .342 batting average and a 1.010 OPS.
See what’s coming?
“News flash!!!” one big leaguer wrote by text just after the move. “Baseball is not played inside a computer. I love this!!!!! This makes me so happy. Why would you take that guy out????”
That’s what dugouts and clubhouses feel in the modern era. The information is great. But baseball has a heart and soul, and it’s being ripped out.
With Barnes on first, Betts — helpless against Snell — ripped a ball down the third-base line, a double to put runners on second and third. When Anderson uncorked a wild pitch, Barnes scampered home. Tie game.
Snell stewed. Seager pulled a grounder to first base. Betts — one of the game’s best base runners — broke for home. Ji-Man Choi’s throw was too late.
The Dodgers led, and the defining story for years to come is how they replaced the replays of Orel Hershiser and Kirk Gibson in 1988 with memories of their own. But they had an assist from the dugout across the diamond.
The computer that generated the algorithms that led to Kevin Cash’s move in the sixth game of the World Series needs to be turned off to get its winter’s rest. With his offseason here, Cash, a human being, actually has to try to get some sleep. Good luck with that.
