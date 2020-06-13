Madeline Castlen recalls the moment vividly.
It was the second time she had been called on to serve in Owensboro Catholic High School’s epic 3rd Region Tournament championship match last fall against heavy favorite and defending champion Breckinridge County.
“I thought,” Castlen said, with a chuckle, “I was going to pass out.
“Our Libero, Jenna Glenn, who I’ve been friends with forever, just looked back at me and said, ‘It’s OK. You can do it, you can do it!’ ”
The Lady Aces pulled off the upset, to the tune of 12-25, 28-26, 25-18, 23-25, 21-19 in one of the all-time regional classics at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
“I don’t think I’ll ever play in a match quite like that one again,” Castlen said, “and not just because the way the match played out, but because of how much it meant to our team to win it.”
Now, after losing some quality talent to graduation, Castlen is one of nine seniors hoping to lead the Lady Aces back to the promised land this fall.
“We definitely lost some key players,”’ said Castlen, a 5-foot-10 middle hitter/blocker who finished with 220 kills, 88 blocks and 30 service aces as a junior in 2019.
“The period after spring break would have been key for us, but the (COVID-19) pandemic shut all that down — open gym, tournaments every weekend in June, a three-day camp at Morehead State right after the dead period, all gone.
“I’m just really hoping everyone’s ready to get back in the gym and work together for another successful season, and I’m sure we all will — we’ve been playing volleyball together since third grade, and we all have a lot of fun playing the sport.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Brian Hardison contends that Castlen has shown as much improvement as anyone in the storied program over the past two years.
“Madeline’s really stepped up for us in a lot of different ways,” Hardison said. “She’s gotten much better going to the left and to the right with her shots, she’s become a real good server, and she’s turned into a very good back-row defender.
“She’s hard to stop. We go to her for big points, and she also makes some big blocks for us — this year, she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Castlen credits the change to increased aggression.
“I’ve always played with confidence, but when I was younger I wasn’t as forceful at the net as I needed to be,” Castlen said. “Coach Hardison has continued to work with me, and then at some point there it just clicked, and I always knew it would at some point. I became more aggressive, and it made me a more effective player for our team.
“I’m very excited to play my senior season, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we develop as a team. It’s great being part of this program, and I love the sport as much as I ever did — I’m not ready to stop playing at all.”
