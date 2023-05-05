The Catholic Classic softball tournament has often served as a warmup to postseason play, and in some years has had to dodge rain and storms to get games played.
Owensboro Catholic is the host of the 16-team event, which starts Friday at Jack C. Fisher Park and will be played that night and all day Saturday.
Catholic and Apollo are the local teams in the event, with the 1st through 4th regions represented.
“I feel pretty good about the crowd we’re bringing in this weekend,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Henderson, Madisonville, Greenwood they’re all ranked. The rest of us are just trying to get games in and get better.”
Apollo will open with Franklin-Simpson at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Apollo will also meet Pulaski County at 7:45 p.m.
Catholic will open with Lyon County at 7:45 p.m. Friday on another field at Fisher Park.
Catholic will play Greenwood at noon Saturday. Catholic and Madisonville-North Hopkins will play at 3 p.m.
Apollo will play a single game Saturday against Madisonville-NH at 4:30 p.m.
“Some couldn’t come in until Saturday, a couple of teams wanted four games,” Phelps said. “We’ve got a team out of Illinois that came down here two years ago.”
Catholic is 17-7 and won six games last Saturday-Sunday to claim the All ‘A’ Classic state softball championship, also at Fisher Park.
“Last weekend we played well in the All ‘A’,” Phelps said. “We’re playing with a lot more confidence right now, and we’ve got another six games left.”
Apollo is 11-9 and has won eight of its last 10 games, falling 5-3 to Catholic on Wednesday night.
Catholic is led by Ruth Jones, who is batting .408 with 12 RBIs. Addison Tignor is batting .377 with 11 RBIs. Brooke Hamilton and Bailey Hamilton are each batting .333. Bailey has 18 RBIs and four home runs. Brooke has seven doubles and three home runs.
Taylor Clark is one of four Apollo players with 12 RBIs. Clark had a single that scored two runs in Apollo’s 6-3 win over Owensboro on Monday. Arianna Ramirez, Liza Page, and Morgan Frizzell each have 12 RBIs. Emmie Bullington has 15 RBIs and Morgan Julian has 13.
Page has a .356 batting average, Bullington sits at .328 and Ramirez is at .319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.