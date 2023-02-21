Owensboro Catholic has one of the best boys basketball records in western Kentucky, and it would be considered the favorite in the 9th District Tournament.
Catholic is 25-4 and will meet Apollo High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a first round game at the Owensboro High School gym. Apollo finished the regular season 5-22.
Host Owensboro will meet Daviess County at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the OHS gym. OHS is 14-10. Daviess County is 13-14.
The winners in the opening round meet Friday at 7 p.m. at OHS for the district championship. Both district winners and runners-up advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
Catholic is led by dynamic point guard Brian Griffith, who is averaging 21.2 points a game and five assists a game.
Parker Gray is averaging 13 points a game. Luke Beickman is scoring 9.6 points and Tutt Carrico is scoring nine points and pulling down seven rebounds a game.
“Brian’s emergence as a true point guard who can score, and he creates a lot of opportunities,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can score, and we can shoot the basketball.”
Catholic beat Apollo 61-46 early in the season and 72-31 on Jan. 20.
“We continued to improve, but now it’s one game and go home,” Riley said.
Apollo beat Muhlenberg County 58-56 to close out the regular season on Feb. 14. Apollo has been led by Zjhan Tutt with 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. Kobe Kelly has scored 9.5 points a game.
“We have to be strong with the ball against their press,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said of his team. “We need to be aggressive and we must rebound.”
Owensboro struggled some down the stretch, losing three straight to Bowling Green, Owensboro Catholic and Ohio County.
“We were juggling some personnel, but we’ve had some stability last couple of weeks,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “Everybody is 0-0 right now, either trying to play not to lose, or trying to win games, I think we’re trying to win ball games. We’ve been in some battles, we’ve just got to put it together. In those three games, we played with (Kenyata) Carbon out in the fourth quarter.”
Kenyata Carbon has been one of the top scorers in the region at 21.7 points a game, hitting 55% from the floor and 67% from the free throw line (103-of-153). Carbon also averaged 7.3 rebounds a game. Ji Webb in five games has averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Red Devils.
Owensboro beat Daviess County 88-62 early in the season, and OHS won 72-54 on Jan. 27.
Daviess County never had Cole Burch because of an injury, and the Panthers were led by Gage Phelps with 18 points a game. Phelps made 78.6% of his free throws (110-of-140). Evan Hillard scored 8.5 points a game. Houston Oberst scored 7.1 points a game and made 44.3% of his 3-pointers (47-of-106).
“Each player needs to trust the work they have put in since this summer and do their job,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “As a team we need to value the basketball, work to rebound and win the transition game.”
10th District
Ohio County handed Owensboro Catholic its only loss among 3rd Region teams this season, and the Eagles are considered a serious challenger for the 3rd Region championship.
Ohio County (23-7) sits in the bye spot and is in the 10th District championship game Thursday at 6 p.m. Ohio County awaits the winner of McLean County-Muhlenberg County, who play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at McLean County.
The Cougars went 21-8 in the regular season, and Jaxon Floyd averaged 15.9 points a game.
11th District
Hancock County is 16-11 and meets Cloverport (7-21) in Tuesday’s first round of the 11th District Tournament at 5:30 p.m. at Cloverport. Kaleb Keown averaged 15.7 points a game for Hancock County.
Meade County (8-18) and Breckinridge County (10-16) face each other at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cloverport. The winners of the two opening round games will meet Friday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
12th District
Edmonson County (16-12) and Grayson County (9-19) start things off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville.
Butler County and Whitesville Trinity matchup at 7:30 p.m. in a game that could have some intrigue. Butler County is 20-9 and has one of the top scorers in the state in Ty Price, who’s averaged 31.4 points a game and is considered one of the upper level guards in the 2025 class. Price has made 86.8% of his free throws (158-of-182) and has been good for 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals a game. Lawson Rice averaged 18.5 points and 11.6 rebounds a game.
Trinity is 14-15 and split with Butler County in the regular season, winning 74-72 in December and falling to Butler County 71-66 in overtime on Jan. 27.
Trinity is led by Landon Huff with 16 points, 7.1 rebounds a game. Nathan Hernandez averaged 10.9 points and Landon Smith averaged 9.9 points a game.
