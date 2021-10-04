Owensboro Catholic has put together good offensive production with stingy defense to be the top seed in the girls 9th District Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Aces open the district tournament on Monday against Apollo at 5:15 p.m. at Deer Park Field.
No. 2 seed Daviess County will face Owensboro in a first-round game on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
The district championship game is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lady Aces have scored 107 goals and given up 23 in going 16-5, 6-0 in the district.
Junior Maddie Hayden has scored a team-high 32 goals and passed for 20 assists for the Lady Aces.
Senior Ashton Logsdon has 22 goals and 21 assists for Catholic.
“We have pushed them to get 20 assists, and to hit for more goals, we expected them to produce,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “Ashton has been out, she hasn’t played the last two games. We’re looking to get her back by district finals.”
She was injured against Bethlehem in the All ‘A’ State Tournament, and Catholic has been cautious with bringing her back.
“Ashton and Maddie, they compliment each other,” Hines said. “When Ashton was out that was part of struggle. We’re a little nicked up, but I think we’ll be there for the region.”
Catholic lost to Bethlehem 3-1 and that dropped the Lady Aces confidence some, Hines said. Catholic lost 4-1 at perennial state power Greenwood, but it rebounded well in a 3-0 win over Henderson County to close out the regular season last Thursday.
“Coming into the Henderson game I was a little nervous, but we played really well,” Hines said. “I think our confidence came back some against Henderson.”
Catholic keeper Abby Payne has made 108 saves and recorded 10 shutouts.
Apollo keeper JoHannah Hutchinson has made 125 saves in 11 games. The E-Gals are 3-10-1, 0-6 in the district.
Daviess County has faced some adversity and a tough schedule in going 7-13, 4-2 in the district.
“Our whole season has been a rough stretch,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We’ve played nine teams in the top 35, we finished with Sacred Heart, Greenwood, South Warren and Bowling Green.”
DC went 1-3 in that stretch, beating South Warren 3-0.
“We had a full team together since the second week, we’re hoping everybody will be back and be as healthy as anybody else is,” Sandifer said.
Steeley Walker has been out with an injury but is expected to be back and ready for district. Walker leads DC with 10 goals while Kate McCain has eight goals and Brooke Schwartz has seven.
“We’ve done some stuff that’s better, but we’re still struggling to find ways to score goals,” Sandifer said. “For long periods of games we’ve defended pretty well. We did some things better against Bowling Green. We’re working on defending on the wings.
“Chandler (Worth) is a good keeper for Owensboro, our quality at the end of our runs has to be better.”
The Lady Devils are 9-7, 2-4 in the district and fell 6-0 and 3-0 to DC during the regular season.
They are led by Sydney Lovett, a sophomore with 29 goals and 17 assists. Worth, a junior, is a very strong keeper with 146 saves and eight shutouts this season.
- In the 10th District Tournament, Muhlenberg County (4-11) and McLean County (7-8-2) will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at McLean County. The winner of that will go against Ohio County (12-5) in the district championship game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- In the 11th District, Meade County (10-9-1) and Butler County (0-13) play Monday at 5 p.m. at Grayson County.
Breckinridge County (8-8) and Grayson County (2-11-1) meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Grayson. The championship game is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
