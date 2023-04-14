Owensboro Catholic got some guys doing the job at the plate, and that led to a 5-run sixth inning and a 9-0 win at Daviess County.
The Aces prevailed Thursday night to go 2-0 in the 9th District and 10-4 overall. They have won six straight games.
“We finally started putting some runs on the board, we had runners all over the place in the first three innings and didn’t get many home,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “I was really pleased we ended up getting some key hits late in the game. I don’t know if opportunistic as much as finally getting the job done. I thought we had some good quality at-bats, after the third inning we started getting multiple runs in an inning. We’ve been due to start swinging the bat better.
“It was a well-played game on our part. Pitching and defense wins. You can have nine guys hit .400 and still lose. The other team might have 10 guys hitting .400.”
The Aces held a 3-0 lead after the fifth inning. Grant Parson singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Houston Flynn, who also scored on a play that started with a throwing error in the fifth inning.
Catholic went up 1-0 when Flynn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The sixth inning started with a Jaxson White single and a Brady Atwell double that one-hopped to the left-field wall. Parson drew a bases loaded walk for an RBI. Jamison Wall singled in another run, and Mason Moser had a groundout that scored the fifth run of the frame and pushed Catholic to an 8-0 lead.
Catholic scored its ninth run in the seventh. Atwell reached on an error and stole second base, then scored on an Eli Blair single.
Blair was 4-for-5 at the plate. Wall was 3-for-4. Parker Heistand and White were each 2-for-4. Catholic had 14 hits total.
Catholic starting pitcher Ben Hyland struck out six and walked four, while giving up two hits. Barrett Evans struck out three and also gave up two hits.
“Ben battled when he had to,” Hamilton said. “I thought Barrett came in and really threw well, kind of took the air out of them.”
Decker Renfrow was 3-for-4 to lead Daviess County (8-6). The Panthers had runners in scoring position a couple of times in the early innings, and left the bases loaded in the third inning.
“As a team we have struggled at the plate as of late,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “I think we just have too many guys pressing and trying to do too much. Their pitching staff did a good job of keeping us off balance.”
Catholic hosts Forest Park (Indiana) on Saturday morning after it plays Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday at Chautauqua Park.
Daviess County is at Christian County on Saturday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 025 1 _ 9 14 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 _ 0 4 3
WP-Hyland. LP-Troutman. 2B-Atwell (C).
