Owensboro Catholic kept the ball in play with 12 hits on the way to a 10-1 win over Apollo in 9th District baseball on Monday night at Chautauqua Park.

The Aces put up three runs in the first inning and three more in the third to get out to a 6-1 lead.

Braden Mundy and Brady Atwell each had RBI singles in the first inning. Atwell, J. Crabtree and John Michael Frey each singled in the third inning, and the Aces were helped by an Apollo error.

Frey hit a double to score a run and Parker Heistand added another run with a single in the fifth inning. Luke Evans singled and scored, and Sam McFarland reached on an error and scored in the sixth inning.

Evans was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Atwell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“We executed very well the things we were trying to do, from the push bunt to the hit and run, we were focused very well,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “That’s always going to happen toward the end of the year, if you practice it enough, get after it enough, play good competition, it’s going to pay off sooner or later.

“We let them off the hook in the second, we had a runner in scoring position, two chances with two big guys up and we didn’t get him home, but the next inning we came back and got three more.”

While all the offense was rolling for the Aces, Alex Castlen was in control on the pitcher’s mound, allowing three hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking two. E. Munsey closed out the win with a strikeout in the seventh.

“Alex, he battled and threw it up there when he needed to,” Hamilton said.

Catholic ran its record to 19-4 as it started what amounts to a 9th District week full of games. The Aces are 3-0 in the district and will meet Apollo again at Eagle Park on Wednesday, then will play at Daviess County on Thursday.

“We just turn the page and go to the next day, it’s a long season, hopefully we’re building toward the end of the season,” Hamilton said.

Apollo scored its run in the top of the third when Noah Cook reached on an error and got home. Nick Judd was the starting pitcher for Apollo, which is 17-10, 1-3 in the district.

“They hit the ball well, they had a great 2-strike approach, they ran the bases well, they played clean defense, they threw strikes and played an overall clean game, and we didn’t,” Apollo coach Mason Head said.

Apollo hosts Owensboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the Eagles have their own 9th District week.

APOLLO 001 000 0 — 1 3 3

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 303 022 x — 10 12 2

WP-Castlen. LP-Judd. 2B-Frey (C).