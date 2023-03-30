Owensboro Catholic baseball had a strong multi-year run with a core of players who were a part of a lot of wins for the Aces from 2019-2022.
The Aces were 30-5, won a second straight 3rd Region championship in 2022, losing 7-6 in eight innings to Beechwood in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The seniors were Alex Castlen, J Crabtree, Luke Evans, John Michael Frey, Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy, E Munsey, Luke Scales and Hayden Ward.
Catholic was 32-6 in 2021, also falling in the first round of the state baseball tournament. The 2020 Kentucky high school baseball season was wiped out with COVID-19. The 2019 Catholic team reached the championship game of the 3rd Region Tournament, falling 5-2 to Breckinridge County.
Veteran coach Jody Hamilton knew in his second year with Catholic that replacing so much talent, hitting ability, pitching depth and strong fielding would be a long-term task this season. Seven starters who were the core group have graduated, and several are playing college baseball.
Some of the players in the starting lineup for Catholic’s 9th District matchup with Apollo High School on Tuesday saw some time on the field here and there, but the Aces lineup for several years was solid and highly successful.
Brady Atwell and Parker Heistand were starters in the state tournament game and also starting in the win over Apollo that pushed the Aces to 2-3 on the season.
The Aces overall level at the plate and on the pitching mound in the 16-1 win at Chautauqua Park was an important boost for their confidence.
“It’s good to have one of these every now and then,” Hamilton said. “Let you relax one time and not go home and think ‘am I any good?’ We’ve done that three times this year already. I think they’ve realized we have the ability, We’ve just got to stay focused and be togehter, do what we’re asked to do.
“We lost three games, actually beat ourselves three times,” Hamilton said. “Every time we lost a game we’ve done something, or didn’t do something.”
There was extra work in batting practice on Monday and Hamilton thought Catholic’s focus at the plate was a major factor.
Catholic got hitting throughout the lineup, five players had multiple RBIs and it hit .560 as a team in the game. Grant Parson was nearly unhittable pitching for Catholic. Atwell is hitting .467 with six RBIs. Eli Blair is hitting .400. Four pitchers have drawn starts.
“Just trying to find a rotation, period, not just for pitchers but the entire team,” Hamilton said of what Catholic is looking for right now. “Who’s going to play where. We lost seven starters, we’ve got to kind of overhaul everything. When you lose 80% of your offense and 80% of your pitching, it’s tough to overcome in five games.
“We’re still a work in the making. We’ve got a long way to go, we’re still so inexperienced.”
