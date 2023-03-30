OWESPTS-03-30-23 CATHOLIC BASEBALL FOLLOW

Owensboro Catholic’s Deuce Sims leads off of second base during action in the second inning against Apollo on Tuesday at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic baseball had a strong multi-year run with a core of players who were a part of a lot of wins for the Aces from 2019-2022.

The Aces were 30-5, won a second straight 3rd Region championship in 2022, losing 7-6 in eight innings to Beechwood in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The seniors were Alex Castlen, J Crabtree, Luke Evans, John Michael Frey, Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy, E Munsey, Luke Scales and Hayden Ward.

