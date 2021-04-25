A long wait paid off handsomely for Owensboro Catholic’s baseball team on Saturday.
The Aces were delayed roughly eight hours from playing their first game in the All ‘A’ Classic state baseball tournament because of rain early in the day.
They didn’t get on the field at Chautauqua Park to take on Crittenden County until after 8 p.m.
It didn’t take long for their bats to get going, beating Crittenden County 15-1 in five innings.
Catholic (12-2) will take on St. Henry in the All ‘A’ semifinals Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
Two other quarterfinal games were scheduled to be played Sunday morning to set the other semifinal.
Hayden Ward wasn’t bothered by the all-day delay, pitching a complete game victory for the Aces highlighted by eight strikeouts. Ward only gave up three hits.
“They always say don’t be the weather man,” Ward said of the delays that pushed the game back throughout Saturday. “The whole day you have to keep a positive attitude and don’t let it affect your game.
“I knew I had a great defense behind me, just pound the zone and let the offense do the work.”
Catholic’s offense began doing work from the first pitch, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning.
Getting that early lead helped Ward relax against Crittenden County, which fell to 10-3.
“It helps out a lot, just being able to know that your offense will have your back,” Ward said. “You go out there and feel a lot better.”
Leadoff hitter Sam McFarland was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Catholic. Luke Scales was also 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Hunter Small is in the bottom of the order, and he delivered by going 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
“The bats have stayed hot, up and down the lineup we’ve continued to swing it,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “I scouted Murray and Crittenden, the (Maddox) Carlson kid threw it really well. We talked about what we expected, the guys applied it. Just trying to keep that momentum going, and we look forward to (Sunday). We talked about All ‘A’ state, today this was step one with trying to add a banner.”
St. Henry beat Holy Cross 10-0 on Saturday. St. Henry is 11-3.
“I knew absolutely nothing about them (St. Henry) until I saw them play today,” Hibbs said. “They were solid. They had several basketball guys, too. Their basketball was ranked high all year. They’re great athletes, I was impressed with how they played. They took care of business, too, they got up, made sure they only played five then got out of here.
“They upset Beechwood in their region, and Beechwood has won half of these (All ‘A’ baseball championships). If they beat them and continue to roll, we’ve got a tough game coming up for sure.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC503 70 _ 15 12 1
CRITTENDEN COUNTY100 00 _ 1 3 1
WP-Ward. LP-Carlson. 2B-Scales, McFarland, Small (C). Carlson (Cr).
