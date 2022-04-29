Owensboro Catholic beat Union County 6-0 in baseball Thursday night at Chautauqua Park.
Sam McFarland, J. Crabtree and Brady Atwell each hit doubles for Catholic (18-4). Luke Evans was 1-for-3 with two runs scored for Catholic. Braden Mundy was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Atwell was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Grant Parson picked up the pitching win with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Catholic had nine hits while Union County managed just two.
OHIO COUNTY 3, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
Ashton Farris was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Ohio County (9-11), which broke an 8-game losing streak.
Jaylen Walker had a double and Matthew Smith had a triple for the Eagles.
Muhlenberg County managed five hits off Smith, who struck out six Mustangs. Muhlenberg County is 10-11.
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, MEADE COUNTY 0
Bailey Hamilton had two doubles and three RBIs to lead Catholic at home.
Lilli Grant had a solo home run for Catholic (12-7). L Hatchett scattered five hits for Catholic. Camille Conkright also had a double for the Lady Aces.
BUTLER COUNTY 11, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 4
Raylee Higdon had a grand slam for Trinity in the third inning.
Trinity is 9-8.
