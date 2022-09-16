Owensboro High School wasn’t operating at peak efficiency heading into its City-County matchup with Owensboro Catholic last week.
The Red Devils (2-2) didn’t look great in a 24-14 win over Daviess County on Sept. 2, but they were playing well enough to be considered a solid favorite over Catholic, also 2-2.
That could, in part, be attributed to Catholic’s early season struggles. The Aces lost to Daviess County 32-13 on Aug. 26, and also dropped a close 33-29 matchup at Union County. There wasn’t much reason to think the Aces had enough to stay close with OHS.
Maybe that was the mindset for OHS heading into its game with Catholic at Steele Stadium. If so, it was certainly costly for OHS, which gave up the game-winning touchdown late in a 21-17 Catholic win. The shock waves could be felt in Muhlenberg County, where I was watching McLean County go to 4-0, and beyond in different areas of the state.
This was one City-County football game that could make two teams feel like they’re going in totally different directions.
This has certainly been a week of questions for OHS, as it tries to regroup heading into a 5-game Class 5-A District 1 schedule where it was expected to be the dominant team.
OHS should be the best team in the district, by a lot, but if the Red Devils are to be one of the best 5-A teams by the end of the season they must keep improving and building experienced depth.
Even though OHS lost its opener at Class 6-A state champion (Louisville) St. Xavier, the solid performance helped fuel the already-existing belief that this would be a strong squad. But OHS coach Jay Fallin hadn’t liked the mindset of the Devils after the win over Daviess County, and there could’ve been some carryover heading into the Catholic game.
For Owensboro Catholic, the season has been a bit of a roller coaster — it looked great in a 42-14 win over Apollo to open the season, but was clobbered 32-13 by Daviess County the next week.
Catholic then lost a tight game at Union County, and it didn’t look like it was ready for the Red Devils. Instead, Catholic showed its ceiling is higher than most believed with its thrilling win in the final minute over OHS.
That performance alone showed Catholic can be a force in Class 2-A. With his team now ranked No. 4 in this week’s 2-A AP poll, coach Jason Morris will find out if Catholic can play at an elite level for a second straight week with a trip to Christian Academy-Louisville, which is the top-ranked team in Class 3-A.
After that game, Catholic will embark on its 2-A District 2 schedule, which the Aces generally dominate as well. While wins over Catholic in district have been very rare, the district looks improved.
Hancock County, McLean County and Butler County are each 4-0 heading into Friday night, which is a bye week for Butler. Catholic pulled off one of the biggest football upsets recently in beating Owensboro. Now, both teams will spend most of the next six weeks finding out if they are strong enough for long runs in the playoffs in November.
