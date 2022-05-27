Owensboro Catholic won its second straight 3rd Region baseball championship in much the same way it had earned quite a few of its other 30 wins this season.

The Aces put together a 7-run second inning and rode some good pitching and defense the rest of the way for an 11-5 triumph over Breckinridge County on Thursday night at Apollo’s Eagle Park.

Catholic will take a 30-4 record into the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament next week at the University of Kentucky.

It was the second straight year that Catholic had rolled through the regular season, district and regional tournaments unbeaten in 3rd Region play. Catholic is on a 15-game winning streak.

“There are two things that drag you down as a coach,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “One is discipline, I never had a discipline problem all year. The other is motivation, I never had to motivate them.

“If I’d had to take time to motivate them, I wouldn’t have been able to coach them. These are really good kids.”

Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when E. Munsey got a base hit that scored Luke Evans, who’d also reached on a single. Catholic left two runners in scoring position, but the Aces went to work at the plate in the bottom of the second.

Evans drilled a standup triple to the wall in right-center field that scored John Michael Frey and Parker Heistand, who both singled to get on. A wild pitch scored Evans, and an error on a ball hit by Luke Scales scored Munsey, who walked, for a 5-0 lead. Sam McFarland’s single scored Scales, Brady Atwell hit into a fielder’s choice for another run, and Alex Castlen’s single to left scored two runs for an 8-0 lead.

Catholic went up 11-1 in the bottom of the third, after Breck County picked up a run in the top of the inning. Atwell hit a 2-run double, and Mundy’s infield single scored another run.

Breck County showed some life in the top of the fourth with four runs credited against Catholic starter Hayden Ward. Reliever Grant Parson came in with the bases loaded and no outs, and after getting out of that inning, he calmed down to finish with two hits, one run, four strikeouts and two walks for Catholic.

“That first inning he went out there his heart was beating so fast he wasn’t even breathing,” Hamilton said of Parson. “He was in the dugout after we got out of that mess, and I said ‘Grant, I want you on the mound at the end of the game.’ ”

Evans finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Munsey was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. McFarland also scored two runs and was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Scales was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in his third game back after missing nearly all the regular season with an injury.

Catholic hammered out 16 hits total.

“We jumped on them early,” Evans said. “The energy was super high all night long.”

“We’re on top of the world right now,” Scales said.

Breck County finished 20-15.

Catholic will now await the winner of the 9th Region in northern Kentucky. That regional tournament is in the semifinals.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 001 400 0 — 5 7 2

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 173 000 x — 11 16 1

WP-Parson. LP-Seeger. 2B-Atwell (C). 3B-Harned (B). Evans (C).

ALL 3rd REGION tournament

Owensboro Catholic selections: Luke Evans, Sam McFarland, Luke Scales, E. Munsey.

ALL 3rd REGION TEAM

Coaches vote

Owensboro Catholic: Luke Evans, Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy.

Breckinridge County: Cohl Proctor (POY), Isaac Seeger.

Apollo: Harrison Bowman, Nick Judd.

Daviess County: Decker Renfrow, Cason Troutman.

Owensboro: Eli Hampton.

Muhlenberg County: Kaden Ray.

Ohio County: Ashton Farris.

Edmonson County: Gavyn Minyard.