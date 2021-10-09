Owensboro Catholic has done what Coach Jason Morris said it would.
The Aces went to 3-0 in Class 2-A, District 2 with a 48-12 win over Butler County on Friday at Steele Stadium.
Catholic started the season 0-5 against a heavy slate of competition that included Christian Academy-Louisville, Owensboro, Daviess County and Apollo. Catholic is now 3-5 overall.
“I’m never going to complain about a win, we’re 3-0 when it matters,” Morris said. “With us we’re trying to treat every game the same, we want to take care of business in two weeks against McLean County. We want to be ready for the playoffs, not just district time, but start getting ourselves ready for the playoffs.”
Catholic got itself rolling early against Butler County. The Aces couldn’t keep that early momentum, going deep into the fourth quarter before they put the finishing touches on the 36-point win.
“I was proud of the way we came out, got on top, got up by four scores, and it looked like we were going to get a running clock,” Morris said. “I’m not proud of the fact that we didn’t put them away. We’ve got some things we need to work on, we threw a silly interception and we had some loose ball security with two or three fumbles. We only lost one of them.
“Defense played pretty well when we had to, we just stayed on the field all night.
Tut Carrico scored on touchdown runs of three yards and two yards in the first half to help the Aces to a 27-0 lead.
Tut also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Clancy that made it 42-12 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter.
Braden Mundy had a 12-yard touchdown catch and a 65-yard pass-run scoring play from Clancy in the first half.
“They’re really good players, they’re slot receivers and they do a really good job of blocking for each other down the field and doing the things it takes to become a be a good explosive offensive,” Morris said of Carrico and Mundy.
“I was real proud of the offensive line tonight, we’ve been struggling getting the run game going and I felt like we got our run game going tonight.”
Hunter Monroe had a 4-yard touchdown run and Reid Clark made a 9-yard touchdown catch from Clancy that got the running clock going with 4:20 left in the game.
Clancy had a solid night throwing despite two interceptions in the first half. Clancy hit 8-of-17 passes for 190 yards unofficially and the four scores.
Monroe had 82 yards on 12 carries. Mundy accounted for 95 yards in catches and 39 more rushing yards for 134 total.
Jagger Henderson had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kaegen Grubb for Butler County. Henderson hit 13-of-19 passes for 105 yards. Colton Dunnells also had a 4-yard touchdown run.
Butler County fell to 4-3, 1-2 in the district.
BUTLER COUNTY 0 12 0 0 — 12
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 21 14 7 6 — 48
C-T. Carrico 3 run (Frick kick)
C-Monroe 4 run (Frick kick)
C-Mundy 12 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
C-T. Carrico 2 run (kick failed)
B-Grubb 8 pass from Henderson (pass failed)
C-Mundy 65 pass from Clancy (Sims pass from Clancy)
B-Dunnells 4 run (pass failed)
C-T. Carrico 12 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
C-Clark 9 pass from Clancy (kick failed)
