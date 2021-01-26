Owensboro Catholic beat Christian County 64-48 at Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Brian Griffith scored 27 points to lead Catholic. Parker Gray had 18 points and made four 3-pointers. Sam McFarland had 15 points.
Catholic is 8-1.
No linescore.
OWENSBORO 72, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 26
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 20 points and Kenyatta Carbon added 18 to lead OHS at Breck County.
No linescore.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 55, MEADE COUNTY 44
Owensboro Catholic’s bench outscored Meade County 22-0 in a game at the Sportscenter.
Peyton Bradley scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Meade County (3-3).
Rachel Traylor scored 13 points to lead Catholic and Catherine Head added 12.
Catholic 5-0. Meade 3-3.
MEADE COUNTY 12-3-21-8 — 44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-11-14-18 — 55
Meade County — Bradley 20, Gallamore 9, Myers 7, Griffin 6, Hardesty 2.
Owensboro Catholic — Traylor 13, Head 12, Goetz 9, Maggard 7, Hayden 6, Riney 4, Hamilton 3, Conkright 1.
