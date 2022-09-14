Owensboro Catholic beat Owensboro 3-0 in 9th District volleyball Tuesday night. Catholic won 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 at OHS. Olivia Castlen had 15 kills and five blocks for Catholic. Tyranda Stuart had 10 kills. Kennedy Murphy had 32 assists. Emily Christian had 17 digs. Catholic is 5-6, 2-1 in the district.

Addie Travis had nine kills for OHS. Ava Fincher had 14 assists. Kennedy Thompson had 19 digs. OHS is 4-10 overall and 0-4 in the district.

