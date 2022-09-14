Owensboro Catholic beat Owensboro 3-0 in 9th District volleyball Tuesday night. Catholic won 25-19, 26-24, 25-19 at OHS. Olivia Castlen had 15 kills and five blocks for Catholic. Tyranda Stuart had 10 kills. Kennedy Murphy had 32 assists. Emily Christian had 17 digs. Catholic is 5-6, 2-1 in the district.
Addie Travis had nine kills for OHS. Ava Fincher had 14 assists. Kennedy Thompson had 19 digs. OHS is 4-10 overall and 0-4 in the district.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Trinity won 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 at Leitchfield. Abby Payne had five kills, six digs for Trinity. Caroline Hall had 10 digs. Georgia Howard had six kills, five aces and nine digs. Hannah Nash had 15 kills. Josie Aull had 29 assists.
OHIO COUNTY 3, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Ohio County won 25-10, 25-14, 25-9. Caroline Law had 24 assists for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had six kills and six digs. Kate Hoskins had eight kills. Jalyn Whittaker had nine digs.
SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 10, APOLLO 0
Brooke Schwartz led DC with three goals and Kate McCain had two goals to lead DC (10-4, 4-2 in 9th District).
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO 2, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Romer Payne and Sang Thang scored for OHS. The Red Devils are 6-5-2 and 2-4 in district play, and there is a 3-way tie for second in the district. The Aces are now 6-4 and 2-4 in district play.
